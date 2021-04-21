Patient Temperature Monitoring Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The patient temperature monitoring market was valued at US$ 2,946.47 million in 2019 and is expected reach US$ 4,386.01 million in 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player's related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide a special section regarding the COVID-19 situation.

The List of Companies – Patient Temperature Monitoring Market:

3M

American Diagnostic Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Oura

Ava Science Inc.

Tempdrop LLC.

Braun GmbH (P&G Brand)

Biofourmis Inc.

Fertility Focus Limited

Fairhaven Health, LLC

VivoSensMedical GmbH

Valley Electronics AG

Cycle Technologies

Natural Cycles Nordic AB

Patient temperature monitoring involves keeping an eye on temperature variations in patients. Rise in temperature in commonly observed indication during viral infection or many other critical health-related conditions, which makes it an important aspect for disease diagnosis.

The patient temperature monitoring market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic conditions, and increasing awareness regarding the importance of temperature monitoring. Additionally, rising number of technology and distribution collaborations are also anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years. However, the high cost of advanced temperature monitoring devices in emerging nations is the factor hampering the growth of the market. The developing healthcare infrastructure and integration of advanced technological platforms in temperature monitoring procedures generate lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Product- Based Insights:

Based on product, the patient temperature monitoring market is segmented into wearable continuous monitoring sensors, smart temperature monitoring patches, table-top temperature monitoring devices, handheld temperature monitoring devices, and invasive temperature monitoring devices. Table-top temperature monitoring devices are further classified as noninvasive vital signs monitoring devices and continuous core body temperature monitoring devices. Moreover, the market for handheld temperature monitoring devices is subsegmented into digital thermometers, infrared thermometers, and mercury thermometers. In 2019 handheld patient monitoring devices held the largest share of the market, and it is further projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Site- Based Insights:

Based on site, the patient temperature monitoring market is segmented into noninvasive temperature monitoring and invasive temperature monitoring. The market for noninvasive temperature monitoring segment is further segmented into oral temperature monitoring, axillary and temporal artery temperature monitoring, and tympanic membrane temperature monitoring. Moreover, the market for invasive temperature monitoring is subsegmented into nasopharynx temperature monitoring, esophageal temperature monitoring, rectal temperature monitoring, and urinary bladder temperature monitoring. The noninvasive temperature monitoring segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; in addition, it is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Application-Based Insights:

Based on application, the patient temperature monitoring market is segmented into pyrexia/fever, hypothermia, blood transfusion, anesthesia, and other applications (sleep, weight management). In 2019, pyrexia/fever segment held the largest share of the market on the back of the increasing adoption of thermometers to monitor and detect fever. The market for pyrexia/fever segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights:

Growing number of technological and distribution collaborations and increasing emphasis on preventive care in developed, as well as developing, countries are projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the introduction of temperature monitoring systems with increasing efficiencies to predict the occurrence of diseases also offers lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Segmental Overview:

The report specifically highlights the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

