The global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is expected to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,837.9 in 2017. The musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. It is expected that major chunk of the demand is expected to generate from the above mentioned countries. Additionally, factors such as increasing focus of global industry players in India and Japan, funds in China are likely to propel growth of the market.

Musculoskeletal disorders are associated with sports, occupational injuries and age-related dysfunction. Some of the most common musculoskeletal diseases are back pain, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, septic arthritis, gout, myasthenia gravis, systemic lupus erythematous (SLE), and others. Musculoskeletal system is the diagnosis and management of all acute and chronic conditions affecting musculoskeletal system, i.e., muscles, bones, tendons, joints and ligaments and treatment of non-surgical lesions of the musculoskeletal system.

The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases are the major factors of the market growth. For instance, according to Arthritis Foundation, in 2017, approximately 54 million adults have been diagnosed with arthritis. Almost 300,000 babies and children have arthritis or a rheumatic condition. The common type of arthritis is osteoarthritis, which affects approximately 31 million Americans. By the end of 2040, number of people expected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis will be above 78 million.

Musculoskeletal diseases treatment is performed with the help of most flexible diagnostic imaging modalities that has capabilities to characterize a wide range of parameters in the living subject as well as provide an exquisite spatial resolution. This technique has been explored by the numerous market players to achieve remarkable precision through extensive innovation in the product design and features. Various recent technological developments are marked in the evolution of musculoskeletal diseases treatment techniques over the past few years.

