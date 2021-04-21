Medical Cyclotron Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The medical cyclotron market was valued at US$ 180.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 238.21 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The List of Companies – Medical Cyclotron Market:

General Electric Company

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

IBA

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd

Siemens AG

Advanced Cyclotron Systems

isoSolution Inc

ALCEN

Ionetix Corporation

Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc.

A medical cyclotron is a particle accelerator. It is an electrically powered machine that produces beam of charged particles used for industrial, research, and medical purposes. In medical applications, cyclotrons produce beams that are used to manufacture radioisotopes for the purpose of medical imaging. Various medical cyclotrons are being used for the production of SPECT and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) isotopes used for therapeutic and other medical applications.

The scope of the medical cyclotron market includes type, capacity, end user and region. The market for medical cyclotron, based on regions, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the medical cyclotron market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world.

Type-Based Insights:

Based on type, the medical cyclotron market is bifurcated into ring cyclotron and azimuthally varying field (AVF). The ring cyclotron segment held a larger market share in 2019. Also, the same segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period as it is widely used in the proton therapy.

Capacity-Based Insights:

Based on capacity, the medical cyclotron market is segmented into 10–12 MeV, 16–18 MeV, 19–24 MeV, and 24 MeV and above. The 16–18 MeV segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to increasing demand. This range of energy is widely accepted as it offers maximum capacity, consistent yields. In addition, due to its compact size, it utilizes small space and is installed easily and quickly.

End User-Based Insights:

Based on end user, the medical cyclotron market is segmented into hospitals, specialized clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing installation of medical cyclotron in hospital settings and growing numbers of public and private hospitals.

Strategic Insights:

Inorganic strategies such as partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are commonly adopted by companies to cater to changing customer demand and maintain their brand name across the world. Market players operating in the medical cyclotron market also adopt organic strategies such as product launch and expansion to outstretch their footprint and product portfolio worldwide as well as to meet the growing demand.

Medical Cyclotron Market Segmental Overview:

The report specifically highlights the Medical Cyclotron Market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Medical Cyclotron Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

