The global liver treatment market is expected to reach US$ 4,883.5 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,426.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018-2025.

Liver treatment market is segmented into disease and imaging modality. On the basis of disease, the market is segmented into cirrhosis, hepatitis, cancer and other diseases. The liver treatment market is segmented as, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, and other modalities, based on imaging modality.

Liver carries out an essential function of digesting food as well as elimination of toxic substances from the body. A liver disease can either be inherited or may occur due to various factors such as, viruses or excessive consumption of alcohol, eventually leading to fatal condition called, liver cirrhosis. Liver diseases can be diagnosed by methods such as, blood tests, tissue analysis and imaging tests. The imaging modalities covered in the report include, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) and ultrasound. Key factors driving the market are the increase in the number of liver disease cases, technological advancements in imaging and rising geriatric population at a higher risk of developing liver disease.

Global Manufacturers of Market Report Are:

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Hitachi, Ltd

Elekta AB (pub)

Neusoft Corporation

Samsung Healthcare

BPL Medical Technologies

Cura Healthcare

The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the liver treatment market. These stakeholders include healthcare institutes, research institutes, liver treatment product manufacturers and vendors, research consulting firms, liver treatment service providers, distributors and others.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the liver treatment market by disease and imaging modality, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall liver treatment market.

