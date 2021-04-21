Global hearables market to generate $92.46 billion by 2026, states the report by Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a research report on the hearables market. The findings of the report states that the global market for hearables generated $21.20 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $92.46 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

“The hearables market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization. Moreover, there is a boost in demand for hearables devices for noise cancellation and voice assistance in industrial applications. Surge in competition in developing economies such as India would influence the growth of the industry,” said Ankit Prajapati, the Lead Analyst for Semiconductor and Electronics at Allied Market Research.

The report provides insights on drivers, restrains, and opportunities to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalize on opportunities. The preference for wireless headphones and infotainment devices has grown significantly. In addition, hearable computing and technological advancements in voice user interface took place over the past few years. These factors drive the global hearables market growth. However, overuse of headphones adversely affects the hearing ability of a person. Moreover, industrial hearables are expensive. These factors restrain the market growth. Contrarily, advancements in hearing technology to prevent hearing loss in industrial applications are ongoing. This factor would create opportunities for growth in the industry.

The report provides a detailed scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the hearable market globally. It is helpful for market players, new entrants, and investors to determine strategies as per the current scenario and improvise the business model for the next few years. The pandemic presented huge challenges in terms of production capacity and efficient functioning of supply chain. Manufacturing activities were disrupted due to lockdown restrictions imposed by governments in many countries. In addition, supply chain disrupted, resulting in shortage of raw materials. As daily activities stopped completely or partially, there has been reduced demand from the industrial, mining, and manufacturing sectors. However, during the post-lockdown, the demand is expected to rise steadily as day-to-day operations get back on track.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global hearables market based on product, type, communication technology, end user, and region. These insights are helpful for new entrants and market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and largest revenue generating segments to achieve growth in the coming years.

By product, the headsets segment held the highest market share, with more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018 and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2026. However, the earbuds segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period.

By type, the on-ear segment held the highest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global hearables market, and will maintain its highest contribution in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the over-ear segment is estimated to maintain the largest CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to 2026.

By region, North America contributed to nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players of the global hearable market analyzed in the report include Apple, Inc., BRAGI GmbH, Bose Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sennheiser Electronic GMBH & Co., KG, Sony Corporation, Skullcandy, Inc., Jabra (GN Store Nord A/S), and LG Electronics.

