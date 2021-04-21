Data wrangling is receiving high momentum across the world. The roll-out of data wrangling tools to combat cyber threats and the growing emphasis on data protection laws by government authorities the UK, the US, Germany, and Singapore, among others, is propelling the adoption rate of data wrangling. The integration of sophisticated technologies such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) into data wrangling tools accelerates the entire business’s output and productivity. For instance, 40% of US firms use ML to improve their sales and marketing strategies; European banks have witnessed an increase in product sales by 10% and lowering of churn rates by 20% with the integration of ML.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Wrangling Market

According to latest situation report from World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are some of the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide and the global economy is anticipated to take a worst hit in the year 2020 and likely in 2021 also. Moreover, the industries are generating high volume of data, at present their operations are heavily interrupted due to which sales of data wrangling would see a decline. Further, the business functions of SMEs are disturbed due to temporarily business shutdown and lockdown. The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted the business operations of SMEs which has further impacted supply and sales of various products. The range of industries are refraining from making investment in the purchase of data wrangling solution.

The presence of developing economies such as China, India, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan make Asia a developing continent. Growing economic structure and technological advancements support the growth of a diverse range of industries in the region. The region has the potential to invest massive amounts in data wrangling tools to manage complex industrial data in huge volumes.

Strategic Insights

The data wrangling market players are mainly focusing on the development of advanced and efficient products. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world, they maintain their brand name globally. Most of the market initiatives have been observed in North America, APAC and Europe.

In 2020, Altair acquired M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH. The acquisition of M-Base will allow Altair to offer the most comprehensive, high-fidelity plastics database available on the market.

In 2019, Contentserv, partnered with Onedot, a developer of the first intelligent platform for sourcing, onboarding, and distribution of product data between commerce and industries.

