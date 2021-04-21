Cluster munitions is a type of ground or air dropped explosive weapon that emits smaller sub-munitions. More commonly, it is also known as a cluster bomb that releases explosive bombs to destroy electrical power transmission lines, runways or disperse landmines and disperse chemical weapons. These weapons were first used in 1940 and were delivered in massive numbers across a wide area, killing thousands of civilians in war-torn countries. Basic cluster bomb consists of a hollow shell and more than 2,000 sub-munitions within it. Some cluster munitions are dispensers designed to be used by the aircraft after the ammunition has been released. The sub-munitions are attached to small parachutes that allow the bomb to descend slowly, allowing the aircraft to escape from the blast area during low-level attacks.

More advancement in these types of munitions is expected to drive the market during forecast period. Growing war like situation around the world and rising military expenditure is driving the growth of the cluster munitions market. However, less awareness in developing nations may restrain the growth of the cluster munitions market. Further, more technological advancement in the cluster munitions such as sensor based munitions is anticipated to create market opportunities for the cluster munitions market during the forecast period.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

1. Avibras Indústria Aeroespacial

2. Bharat Dynamics Limited

3. China Ordnance Industries Group Corporation Limited

4. Hanwha Group

5. IMI Systems

6. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

7. LIG Nex1

8. Lockheed Martin Corporation

9. Northrop Grumman

10. Poongsan Corporation

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

