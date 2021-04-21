The global brazzein market is experiencing a significant growth, and is anticipated to continue this trend in the next few years, owing to increase indemand for natural sweetener. Brazzein is a sweet protein that is derived from the fruit of an oubli climbing plant known as Pentadiplandra brazzeanafound in West Africa. Brazzeinserves as an ideal alternative for sucrose, as it is a natural sweetener, which is 4,000 times sweeter than sucrose.Brazzein is used in the food &beverages, pharmaceuticals, and confectionery manufacturingindustries.For food &beverages producers, the price of brazzein is almost the same as that of stevia, but the amount being used is much lower. Therefore, its application is beneficial for producers. Consumers are benefited by the consumption of brazzein, as it is extracted from a natural source and hasless calorie level than that of sucrose and other sweeteners.

Companies covered: Magellan Life Sciences Ltd., Natur Research Ingredients Inc., and MB Group.

COVID-19 scenarioanalysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has created medical emergency, due to which the demand for food items, hygiene products, and medical productsis increasing. Moreover, during this pandemic, the sales of traditional, healthy, and staple food items has increased considerably. Frozen non-veg food, fruits& vegetables, eggs, pulses, flour, and whole grains are further experiencing increased demand. However, packaged foods, coffee, pastries, milkshakes, sweets, chocolates, and other bakery products have experienced a decline in its sale, due to which the demand for brazzein being used in these foods has decreased simultaneously. In addition, the lockdown scenario in various countries has hampered the production and supply chain of the brazzein manufacturers. Consumer buying behavior may change permanently post COVID-19. Companies have to build robust sales plan for recovery. They might have to adopt e-commerce platform and omnichannel in their supply chain.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Surge in demand for low-calorie sugar, adoption of healthy diet &healthy lifestyle, increase in awareness among individuals about the disadvantages associated with the consumption of artificial sweeteners and sugar drive the growth of the global brazzein market. Significant rise has been witnessed in the number of patients suffering from diabetes and obesity in developed economies, due to unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle. Brazzein sweetener is used as a healthy and natural substitute for sugar, sucrose, and stevia in food, due to its low calorie properties. Therefore, its application in food for thehealth-conscious consumers is increasing, which, in turn,offers potential opportunities for the brazzein market.

Furthermore, high demand for brazzein as an ingredient in manufacturing of confectionery food items such as pastries and ice cream significantly contributes toward the growth of the global market.

The global brazzein market trends are as follows:

Clean label trend in food &beverage industry – an opportunity for brazzein market

Rise in trend of clean label products in the food &beverages industry to attract large consumer base augments the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly demanding for food and drinks made with natural sweeteners,as they are adapting to healthy lifestyle. Therefore, manufacturers of food &beverages are focusing to create a perception of nutrition and health in their food &beverages. Thus, the application of natural sweeteners by the manufacturers is foremost priority for them, which, in turn, createsremunerative opportunity for the expansion of the brazzein market. In addition, brazzein manufacturers are scaling up their production to serve the rising demand.

Key benefits of the report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global brazzein industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global brazzein market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global brazzein market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

