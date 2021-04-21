Blood Collection Devices Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The blood collection devices market was valued at US$ 9,060.98 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 14,228.70 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2020–2027.

BD

Terumo Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Nipro

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Greiner AG

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd

Narang Medical Limited

FL MEDICAL s.r.l

Blood collection devices help in safe withdrawal of blood. Blood is collected from donor to perform various diagnostic tests. Needles & rings, lancets, and other devices are used for arterial and venous blood collection. Arterial blood collection has various advantages such as arterial blood gas sampling and intraoperative blood salvage. However, with the growing number of accidents & trauma cases, rising incidence of infectious disease, and developing liquid biopsy technology have improved associated healthcare processes. However, the shortage of qualified personnel will impede the market growth. Furthermore, the growth opportunities among emerging nations are likely to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the global blood collection devices market.

Products Insights:

Based on product, the blood collection devices market is segmented into blood collection tubes, blood collection needles/holders, blood collection sets, and others. In 2019, the blood collection needles/holders segment accounted for the largest share of the global blood collection devices market. The growth of the segment attributes to the high adoption of the products in various medical diagnostic and treatment procedures. Moreover, repeat purchases and high affordability are some of the primary factors contributing to the dominance of the segment in the global blood collection devices market.

End User Insights:

Based on end user, the blood collection devices market is segmented into hospitals & pathology laboratories, blood banks, and others. The hospitals & pathology laboratories segment held the largest share in the global blood collection devices market in 2019. Growth of the segment is attributed to exposure to global trends, developing liquid biopsy technology, and the need to provide the highest standards of patient care. For instance, hospitals and pathology laboratories provide healthcare facilities through specialized scientific equipment. A team of trained staff is assigned to deal, investigate, restore the problems associated with modern medical science in the hospital and pathology laboratories. The various medical research teams are constantly working on introducing innovative technologies related to the treatment methods, laboratory investigations, and other activities in the medical field. The patients generally prefer the hospital to take treatment due to advanced treatment options for patients for the treatment of chronic conditions. The blood collection devices are being frequently used in hospitals and pathology laboratories. In the hospitals are generally the point of blood collection from the patients for various medical purposes. In the hospital, the blood collection devices such as blood collection tubes, needles, holders, and blood collection sets are utilized during the blood collection. In the laboratories, the collected/sampled blood is used for the clinical tests. The blood collection containers, such as tubes, help in handling of the sampled blood securely.

As hospitals recognize the need to provide the highest standards of patient care, the demand for blood collection devices is likely to increase at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights:

Collaborations and technology partnerships by the operating players in the market to bridge the demand-supply gap are anticipated to play a significant role in the growth of the blood collection device market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing number of accidents & trauma cases and rising incidence of infectious disease are predicted to accelerate market growth.

Blood Collection Devices Market Segmental Overview:

The report specifically highlights the Blood Collection Devices Market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Blood Collection Devices Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

