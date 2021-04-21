BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) drones are deployed further than the operator’s visual range, allowing them to cover wider distances. Group 1 UAVs with a maximum gross takeoff weight (MGToW) of around 0-20 lbs are small UAVs. Medium UAVs, having an MGToW of around 21-55 lbs, come under category 2 UAVs. In addition, UAVs listed under groups 3, 4, and 5 are referred to as large UAVs with an MGToW of more than 55 lbs. The use of autonomous BVLOS drones for various purposes covers the civil and commercial segments of the industry, including package distribution, critical infrastructure inspection, aerial surveying and mapping, mining, construction, precision agriculture, firefighting, searching, etc. The autonomous BVLOS drones market is has been consistently growing since the past years and is expected to boost in coming years.

The increased need for quality and industrial productivity to be improved is driving the growth of the autonomous BVLOS drones market. However, inadequacy of robust regulatory requirements for the civilian airspace use of these drones may restrain the growth of the autonomous BVLOS drones market. Furthermore, the rising need for last-mile delivery of drones is further anticipated to create market opportunities for the autonomous BVLOS drones market during the forecast period.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

1. AeroVironment, Inc.

2. Airbus S.A.S.

3. BAE Systems

4. Elbit Systems Ltd.

5. FLYTREX

6. General Atomics

7. Northrop Grumman Corporation

8. Saab

9. SenseFly

10. SmartPlanes

The report analyses factors affecting the Autonomous BVLOS Drones Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Autonomous BVLOS Drones Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Autonomous BVLOS Drones Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Autonomous BVLOS Drones Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Autonomous BVLOS Drones Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions. The Autonomous BVLOS Drones Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Autonomous BVLOS Drones Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

Major Features of Autonomous BVLOS Drones Market Report:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Autonomous BVLOS Drones market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Autonomous BVLOS Drones market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

