Automotive PCV Valve Market Outlook – 2027

Positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) in the crankcase holds the motor oil in the vehicle and is located at the bottom of a vehicle engine. The automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) framework lessens blow-by emissions from the motor. Moreover, about 20% of the all-out hydrocarbon (HC) emissions created by a vehicle are blown by discharges from gases that move beyond the cylinder rings and enter the crankcase. Also, the higher mileage on the vehicle and the more prominent wear on the cylinder chambers and rings, the more prominent blow-by into the crankcase. Factors such as increase in disposable income and rise in preference for products in emerging and developing economies because of the socio-economic development are anticipated to play a significant role in the growth of the market.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The global automobile sector has faced the most challenges while the COVID-19 pandemic as their production houses are shut, their inventories are overflowing and the demand is vanished out of the market.

The production may start soon after the lockdown but the increase in demand will take some time to get back into the market which will affect the profitability of the companies.

COVID-19 is one of the first pandemics of its kind that is forcing the automotive industry to re-think its business.

The premium segment may revive soon in the market but it will take a long time to get back on track for the entire market after the lockdown.

The sweeping loss of human lives and labor productivity is likely to impact various sectors and general lifestyles over the period.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Volatility in oil and gas prices, increase in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, and the rise in availability of counterfeit products are anticipated to hamper the growth of the automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve during the forecast period. Furthermore, partnerships and joint ventures of various automobile giants can create new opportunities in the automotive PCV valve market during the forecast period.

The automotive PCV valve market trends are as follows:

Growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies

In developing countries, the government is not able to meet the public transport needs for the growing population leading the urban commuters to purchase cars for convenient commuting. The rise in per capita income in emerging countries is increasing the sales of automobiles. Thus, the demand for the automotive industry in emerging economies is expected to lead to the expansion of the global automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market during the forecast period.

Development of seamless engine technology

A camless engine is an engine where the engine valves are operated using electromagnetic, hydraulic or pneumatic actuators instead of the conventional camshaft. The camless engine utilizes the compressed air recovered by braking energy as an energy source and this development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth. In addition, the automotive positive crankcase ventilation valves are essential fittings in vehicles as they play a crucial role in reducing the emission of engine gases into the environment. Hence, the global automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive PCV valve market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the automotive PCV valve market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the automotive PCV valve market scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed automotive PCV valve market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the automotive PCV valve market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the automotive PCV valve market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

