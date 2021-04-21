MARKET INTRODUCTION

Anisole is a colorless liquid with a smell reminiscent of anise seed, and also many of its derivatives are found in natural and artificial fragrances. However, the compound is mainly made synthetically and is a precursor to other synthetic compounds. It is a flavoring agent. It is a precursor to perfumes, insect pheromones, and pharmaceuticals. For example, synthetic anethole is prepared from anisole.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The anisole market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growth of popularity of the compound in the chemical industry. Moreover, growth in the number of chemical experiments that are conducted across a wide array of industries has been a vital driver of demand within the global anisole market. However, owing to the aforementioned factors, the global anisole market is projected to accumulate voluminous revenues in the years to come.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Anisole Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the anisole market with detailed market segmentation application, and geography. The global anisole market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading anisole market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global anisole market is segmented on the basis of application. On the basis of application, the global anisole market is divided into perfumes, pharmaceuticals and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global anisole market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The anisole market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the anisole market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the anisole market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the anisole market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of marketplayers. The marketpayers from anisole market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for anisole in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the anisole market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the anisole market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Atul Ltd.

Benzo Chem Industries

Emmennar Chem

Evonik

Huaian Depon Chemical Co., Ltd

Merck

Sigma-Aldrich

Solvay SA

Surya Life Sciences Ltd.,

Westman Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

