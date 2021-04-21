MARKET INTRODUCTION

An active ingredient is an ingredient in a pharmaceutical drug or pesticide that is biologically active. The similar terms active pharmaceutical ingredient and bulk active are also used in medicine, and the term active substance may be used for natural products. Cosmetics are not allowed to have drug effects. For example, some marketers say Vitamin C is an active ingredient for skin lightening.

The active cosmetic ingredients market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such the increasing multiple public controversies, such as contaminations and product adulterations, concerns associated with parabens and sulfates, industries such as the food & beverage, personal care, and cosmetics. Moreover, cosmetics with an increased demand include antiwrinkle, anti-pigmentation and anti-stretch mark products. This is expected to boost demand for ACI in the upcoming years.

The “Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the active cosmetic ingredients market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global active cosmetic ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading active cosmetic ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global active cosmetic ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global active cosmetic ingredients market is divided into natural and synthetic. On the basis of application, the global active cosmetic ingredients market is divided into food and beverages, daily chemicals and tobacco industry.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global active cosmetic ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The active cosmetic ingredients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the active cosmetic ingredients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the active cosmetic ingredients market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the active cosmetic ingredients market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of marketplayers. The marketpayers from active cosmetic ingredients market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for active cosmetic ingredients in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the active cosmetic ingredients market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the active cosmetic ingredients market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Boton

International FlavorsFragrances

McCormick

Prova

Robertet SA

Shanghai Apple

Symrise

Synergy Flavor

Takasago

Wanxiang International

