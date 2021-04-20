MARKET INTRODUCTION

Water proofing membrane is a thin layer of material that limits the water to pass through it. These water proofing membranes are laid over the surfaces like flat terrace The thin and continuous layer of water proofing membranes can be applied above the structural slab and beneath the finished tiles. These water proofing membranes provide protection to the walls and roofs against any potential leakage. Liquid-based and sheet based water proofing membranes are applied as per the surface and specific requirement. Different measures such as elongation, tear resistance, chemical resistance should be taken into consideration while selecting the membrane. Water proofing membranes are applied in various applications like waste & water management, construction, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Water proofing membranes market will is expected to grow due to various factors such as growing demand for waste and water treatment, Due to increasing demand from the construction industry will further suffice the growth of water proofing membranes market. Potential health issues from prolonged exposure to volatile fumes may hamper the growth of water proofing membranes market. however, urbanization and construction of highways and bridges will create opportunities for water proofing membranes market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Water Proofing Membranes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the water proofing membranes market with detailed market segmentation by raw material types, types and application. The water proofing membranes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Water proofing membranes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The water proofing membranes market is segmented on the basis of raw material types, types and application. On the basis of raw material types, the water proofing membranes market is segmented into modified bitumen, pvc, epdm, tpo, hdpe, ldpe, others. On the basis of types, the water proofing membranes market is segmented into liquid applied membranes, sheet based membranes. On the basis of application, the water proofing membranes market is segmented into roofing & walls, building structures, waste & water management, mining application, tunnel liners, bridges & highways, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the water proofing membranes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The water proofing membranes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the water proofing membranes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the water proofing membranes market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the water proofing membranes market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Plastic pigments market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for water proofing membranes in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the water proofing membranes market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Water proofing membranes market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Firestone Building Products Company LLC.

Fosroc International Limited

GAF Materials Corporation

Johns Manville

Renolit SE

Sika AG

Solmax International Inc.

Soprema Group

The DOW Chemical Company

