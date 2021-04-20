MARKET INTRODUCTION

Resin is a highly viscous or solid substance, secreted from many plants, mainly coniferous. They are of synthetic origin and is typically convertible into polymers. Water-based resins are found in coatings namely, waterborne coatings, water reducible coatings and also in synthetic polymer based products. These resins get dissolved in water very easily and undergo polymerization along with poly-condensation reactions. Water-based resins find their applications in conventional techniques and spraying. They give rise to excellent surface finish and protection.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005127/

Market Dynamics

The growth in the water based adhesive market is attributed by the increasing demand of these adhesives in the paints & coatings market along with adhesive & sealants applications. The market growth is also driven by the factor that the water based resins are replacing the traditional VOC solvent based resin. The water based resins are bought at higher cost but their performance is low comparatively and thus this factor acts as an obstruction in the uninterrupted growth of the market. The rising demand of water based resins in the industrial and automotive sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the years to come.

Market Scope

The “Global Water Based Resins Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the water based resins market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, application and geography. The global water based resins market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the the water based resins players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global the water based resins market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application and geography. On the basis of type the market classify into acrylic, epoxy, alkyld, vinyl, polyurethane, amino, polyester and others. The market on the basis of technology is broken into solvent based, water based, high solids, uv cured and others. As per application the market is bifurcated into industrial coatings, automotive coatings, wood coatings, protective coatings, architectural coatings, marine coatings, adhesive & sealants and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the water based resins market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The water based resins market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the water based resins market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the water based resins market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the water based resins market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from water based resins market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for water based resins in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the water based resins market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the water based resins market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

AkzoNobel

Allnex Group

BASF

Covestro AG

Cytec Industries Inc.

DowDuPont

DSM Coating Resins

Hexion Inc.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00005127/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]