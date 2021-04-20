The global urinary catheters market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for Urinary Catheters was valued at USD 2,526.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 4,811.0 Mn by 2025.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Urinary Catheters Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies.

The global urinary catheters market is segmented on the basis of product, application, gender, end-user and geography. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into intermittent, foley, and condom catheters. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into spinal cord injury, urinary incontinence, bladder dysfunction, and benign prostate hyperplasia. Based on gender, the market is segmented into male and female.

Key companies Included in Urinary CathetersMarket:- Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Urocare Products, Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Cure Medical LLC, Medical Technologies of Georgia, Bactiguard, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Group, and Hollister, Inc.

Scope of Urinary Catheters Market:

The global urinary catheters market is a mature market in developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The market on the basis of product is segmented into Foley catheters, condom catheters and intermittent catheters. The intermittent catheters are expected to dominate the urinary catheters market owing to the high efficiency and reduced risk of infections as well as affordability.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Urinary Catheters Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Urinary Catheters Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America(Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)

