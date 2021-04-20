Telecare is the term that offers remote care of elderly and physically less able people, that provide care and reassurance needed to allow them to remain living in their own homes. However, most telecare mitigates harm by reacting to untoward events and raising a help response quickly. Telecare is categorically different from telemedicine and telehealth. Telecare refers to the idea of enabling people to remain independent in their homes by giving person-centered technologies to support the individual or their careers.

The tele-care market is driving due to the increase in the geriatric population. However, the steep cost of telecare devices and supplier vulnerability with respect to the rate of return impacts telecare device appropriation are considered to hamper market share of tele-care market in developing region. Moreover, technological advancement, rising incidences of chronic diseases, cost effective service delivery, and government initiatives are some of the major factors contributing the growth of the global tele-care market.

The “Tele-Care Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of tele-care market with detailed market segmentation by product type, service type and end user. The tele-care market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in tele-care market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Global Manufacturers of Market Report Are:

Abbott Laboratories

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Bayer HealthCare AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bosch Healthcare Solutions

Dexcom, Inc.

GE Healthcare

GlobalMed

Welbeing

The tele-care market is segmented on the basis of product type, service type and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as digital diagnostic and monitoring devices, home safety sensors, telecare software, and others. On the basis of service type, the market is categorized as tele-education, tele-consulting, tele-monitoring, tele-education, tele-surgery, and tele-care services. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as hospital, clinics, home healthcare settings and skilled nursing facilities.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the tele-care market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The tele-care market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Tele-Care market during the forecast period?

3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Tele-Care market?

4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Tele-Caremarket across different regions?

5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Tele-Care market?

6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

