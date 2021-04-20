Solar control glass is a specially treated glass that is treated with specific chemicals to reduce the amount of excessive heat and keep the interior cool. The glass specializes in blocking heat, as they have a more reflective appearance and the lowest solar heat gain. With modernization in the architecture industry, the use of solar control glass has increased significantly during recent years.

The solar control glass market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to rising green building practices globally and increased demand for photovoltaic glass in residential and commercial buildings. However, raw material price volatility and availability are expected to limit the growth of the solar control glass market. On the other hand, increasing demand from the automotive industry is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Solar Control Glass market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

The “Global Solar Control Glass Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Solar Control Glass market with detailed market segmentation product, application, and geography. The global Solar Control Glass market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Solar Control Glass market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global solar control glass market is segmented on the basis of glass type, nature, coating method, and application. Based on glass type, the market is segmented as float glass, heat strengthened glass, laminated glass, tempered glass, and other types. On the basis of nature, the market is classified as, electrochromic, gasochromic and photochromic. Based on coating method, the market is categorized as, hard coated and soft coated. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as, automotive, commercial and residential.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Solar Control Glass market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Solar Control Glass market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading companies.

