The global POC HbA1C Testing market is constantly evolving and presenting new avenues to stakeholders. The study on the POC HbA1C Testing market presents a comprehensive assessment of economic, social, and policy factors shaping the changing dynamic. The research offers data-validated insights into current opportunities in various segments and possible avenues during forecast period of 2020 – 2026. The trends shaping the value chain assessment, degree of control by incumbent players, intensity of competition are analysed in the study with succinct recommendations and opinions by market analysts.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Abbott

Siemens

Roche

Bio-Rad

GREEN CROSS MEDIS

Trinity Biotech

HUMAN Diagnostics

Sinocare (PTS Diagnostics)

POC HbA1C Testing Breakdown Data by Type

Immunoassay

Boronate Affinity

POC HbA1C Testing Breakdown Data by Application

Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

The study offers strategic scenario planning for the recent disruptions caused by Covid-19, a pandemic that is still emerging. Further, the report has come out with popular strategic moves being made by players to regain agility and come on the growth trajectory as in the pre-Covid era. The research has gleaned over the change in perspectives of governments and investors and the changing demand dynamic in various end-use industries for evaluating the growth dynamics on the POC HbA1C Testing market.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 POC HbA1C Testing Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top POC HbA1C Testing Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global POC HbA1C Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Immunoassay

1.4.3 Boronate Affinity

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global POC HbA1C Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital and Clinics

1.5.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): POC HbA1C Testing Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the POC HbA1C Testing Industry

1.6.1.1 POC HbA1C Testing Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and POC HbA1C Testing Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for POC HbA1C Testing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global POC HbA1C Testing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global POC HbA1C Testing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global POC HbA1C Testing Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global POC HbA1C Testing Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global POC HbA1C Testing Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global POC HbA1C Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global POC HbA1C Testing Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for POC HbA1C Testing Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key POC HbA1C Testing Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top POC HbA1C Testing Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top POC HbA1C Testing Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top POC HbA1C Testing Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top POC HbA1C Testing Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top POC HbA1C Testing Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top POC HbA1C Testing Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top POC HbA1C Testing Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by POC HbA1C Testing Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global POC HbA1C Testing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 POC HbA1C Testing Production by Regions

4.1 Global POC HbA1C Testing Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top POC HbA1C Testing Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top POC HbA1C Testing Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America POC HbA1C Testing Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America POC HbA1C Testing Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America POC HbA1C Testing Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe POC HbA1C Testing Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe POC HbA1C Testing Revenue (2015-2020)

The factors that shaped high value-grab opportunities in various regions and consumer segments in the POC HbA1C Testing market are scrutinized, along with the inherent possibilities in the allied industries. The POC HbA1C Testing market was pegged at US$ xy mn/Bn and is projected to touch the mark of ab Mn/cd Bn by the end of the forecast period. The research analysts also point out segments that emerged as data outliers, and attribute reasons for the same to offer a holistic understating of growth dynamics.

Untapped regional markets

Share of top players by the end of the forecast period

Key impediments for new entrants

Macroeconomic factors responsible for changing demand

Trends shaping the raw material sourcing and distribution channels

