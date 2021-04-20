What is Petroleum Liquid Feedstock ?

The most common feedstock materials used in the petrochemical industry is petroleum liquid feedstock (naphtha and gas oil). Gas oil is used as a feedstock in the steam cracking process, while naphtha is used as a feedstock for the production of petrochemicals such as propylene, ethylene, and aromatics. It’s used to make oil, industrial solvents, fuels, and diesel, among other things.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present,andfuture trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Here we have listed the top companies in the world

1. bp p.l.c.

2. Chevron Corporation.

3. China National Petroleum Corporation

4. China Petrochemical Corporation.

5. Exxon Mobil Corporation.

6. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

7. Reliance Industries Limited.

8. Royal Dutch Shell Plc

9. Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

10. Total SE

The market is growing due to rising demand for applications in aromatics and gasoline, as it is used in the manufacture of high-quality aromatics and high-octane gasoline. The market is being propelled forward by rising fuel consumption in the automation and domestic transportation industries. The big restraining factor for the petroleum feedstock market is the drop in oil prices around the world, as well as growing environmental concerns. In the forecast era, rising oil and gas prices, petrochemical growth, and increased automotive vehicles are some of the opportunities for market growth.

