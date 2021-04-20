The Off-Highway Engine Market Research study is segmented into several key countries covering U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Globally, demand for off-highway engines is expected to witness bodacious growth over the forecast period by the virtue of growing investments in global infrastructure development, capacity building, and technological- and capital-intensive farming & fishing. Off-highway engines find use in an extensive range of industry verticals, such as warehousing, marine trade, and personal leisure such as power sports vehicles, yachts, and cruise ships. Diesel engine will continue to rule the landscape over the next ten years, with maximum usage of these engines in agriculture equipment.

Some of the key players in this market include AGCO Corporation, Caterpillar Inc, Cummins, Deere and Company, Deutz AG, Doosan Infracore, Fiat Powertrain Technologies (FPT), J. C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Yanmar Co., LtdÂ

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Off-Highway Engine Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

