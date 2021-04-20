Ocean freight is the most common method of transportation used by exporters and importers to transport goods through seaways. In comparison to other freight services the ocean freight is cheaper, requires less maintenance, and is ideal for transporting bulky goods. The increasing focus towards reaching the global market is aiding the growth of ocean freight market. The ocean freight market is saturated and some of the major players holds the significant market share making it difficult for the smaller players to compete.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing demand for reaching the global customer, cost optimization, and bulk transport of goods are expected to influence the ocean freight market positively. However, slow speed and risk related to the ocean freight are the significant factors that might hinder the growth of the ocean freight market. The growing popularity of cross border e-commerce sector is the factor that is creating opportunities for the companies operating in the ocean freight market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Ocean Freight industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

Major Players in the market are: A.P. Moller - Maersk, Global Shipping Services LLC, Kvaver LTD., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group), KUEHNE + NAGEL, DB Schenker, United Parcel Service of America Inc., Nippon Express, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

Global Ocean Freight Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Offering (Solution, Service); Carrier Type (Containers, Bulk Carriers, Tankers, Others); Freight Type (Less than Container Load LCL, Full Container Load FCL, Others); Industry Vertical (Automotive, Manufacturing, Electrical and Electronics, Government, Others) and Geography

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Ocean Freight market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Ocean Freight market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Ocean Freight market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Ocean Freight market in these regions.

The Scope of the Report:

Analysis and forecast of the market size of the Global Ocean Freight market, in terms of Value

The Report outline, categorized, and forecast the Ocean Freight Industry on the premise of product kind, service provider, end-users, and application.

Competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the Global Ocean Freight market.

Market drivers and challenges for the Ocean Freight Market

Detail profile of leading players with their Strategies.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

The reports cover key developments in the Ocean Freight market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Ocean Freight market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Ocean Freight market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Ocean Freight market.

