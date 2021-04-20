The Ketchup Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Ketchup Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Ketchup refers to table condiment or sauce which primarily includes types such as tomatoes, mushrooms, grapes, oysters, mussels, or walnuts, among others. Ketchup has higher nutritional value and helps provide more energy, protein, fats, carbohydrates, sodium, vitamins as compared to raw ripe tomatoes and salsa. The packaging of ketchup is primarily done using bottles & jars and pouches & sachets.

Top Key Players:- Del Monte Foods, Inc, The Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands, Nestlé, Unilever, Annie’s Homegrown, Bolton Group, Campbell Soup Company, Kensington and Sons, Organicville

Changing dietary habits and increasing consumer’s adoption of the western lifestyle are the key factors expected to drive the ketchup market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for organic tomato ketchup is a significant trend that is expected to bolster the market growth. The increase in investment in state-of-the-art facilities and the introduction of new varieties and flavors such as chili tomato sauce, curry powder ketchup are expected to create opportunities for market growth. However, limited water supply and Arable Land Act is expected to hinder the ketchup market growth.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Ketchup industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global ketchup market is segmented into packaging type and distribution channel. By packaging type, the ketchup market is classified into Bottles & Jars and Pouches & Sachets. By distribution channel, the ketchup market is classified into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Online Retail, Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Ketchup market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Ketchup market in these regions.

