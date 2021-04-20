Infrared Imaging Market – Introduction

Infrared (IR) imaging is a technique used to capture invisible infrared image to convert it into a visible image. Infrared light is invisible to human eye and needs IR cameras and imagers. Infrared imaging devices are equipped with special sensors which enables them to operate even in darkness, and make them a viable choice for various applications. Infrared imaging market is rapidly accelerating owing to the growing adoption of infrared imaging systems for applications, such as security check, and surveillance of important equipment in enterprises.

Request Sample of Infrared Imaging Market Report for more Industry Insights @ CLICK HERE NOW

Infrared imaging was initially developed for military applications, such as binoculars, gun lights, and night vision cameras, however, now it is widely used for various commercial purpose due to growing technology advancement in this space. As closed circuit television (CCTV) camera technologies fail to provide proper detection of image in darkness, infrared imaging technology is gaining traction for the same. Infrared imaging system can easily penetrate through dust, smoke, fog and even during the worst lighting conditions to capture images, which is fueling its adoption for various applications. These driving factors pushed the infrared imaging market to value roughly US$ 5 Billion in 2018.

Infrared Imaging Market – Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, publicly traded sensor technology developer FLIR Systems made a strategic investment in an outsourced drone imaging company DroneBase to offers its thermal product solutions to DroneBase customers.

In March 2019, responding to the growing need to protect documents inside & outside of the enterprise, General Dynamics Mission Systems has inked an OEM deal with Vera. This agreement is aimed at incorporating Always-on File Security into Route 66 Cyber Enterprise Digital Rights Management software as a service and on-premises offerings of General Dynamics.

Bosch Security Systems

Founded in 1968, Bosch Security Systems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH and designs and supplies security equipment for communications, access control, video surveillance, and intrusion and fire detection applications across the world. Bosh Security Systems has an extensive product portfolio. Some of the company offerings are access control and system solutions; analog cameras, IP cameras, monitors, accessories, digital video recorders, and video software; conference systems, and fire alarm systems.

Axis Communications AB

Founded in 1984, Axis Communications AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with additional offices in Washington, DC; Nairobi, Kenya, and Irvine, California. The company operates as a subsidiary of Axis AB (publ), and develops and offers a wide range of video surveillance & access control solutions. Some of them are fixed cameras, thermal cameras, fixed domes, panoramic cameras, HD and megapixel cameras, PTZ cameras, and outdoor cameras; and video encoders & video server racks. Axis Communications AB also provides Network Radar Detector for area detection of moving objects in diverse light and weather conditions.

Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Northampton, United Kingdom, InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd. is a subsidiary of TGA Industries Limited. InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd. offers a wide range of products and services for people counting & real time queue management across the United States and internationally. The company also offers thermal sensors for diverse applications across various industries.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc,

Founded in 2002, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, and was formerly known as General Dynamics Advanced Information Systems, Inc. General Dynamics Mission Systems, is a subsidiary of General Dynamics Corporation, and designs, develops, and manufactures imagery sensors, secure communications systems, cyber products, and command & control systems for customers in the United States and beyond.

Enquiry For Discount on the Infrared Imaging Market @ CLICK HERE NOW

Infrared Imaging Market – Dynamics

Wide Industrial & Commercial Applications Driving Adoption of Infrared Imaging

The infrared imaging market is growing at a steady pace due to their growing adoption for industrial and commercial use. This burgeoning adoption of infrared imaging systems is attributed to the growing development in high speed and advanced IR cameras, coupled with their rising implementation in military application under soldier modernization programs. Additionally, the introduction of high definition imaging technology has also triggered the adoption of infrared imaging systems in various sectors.

High Cost & Potential Inaccuracy in Result Impeding Growth in Infrared Imaging Market

High cost of infrared imaging systems has been making some enterprises reluctant towards the adoption of this technology. Additionally, as infrared imaging system can’t detect the difference in objects with a similar range of temperature, it often leads to inaccurate results. These factors are challenging the growth of stakeholders, who are in the pursuit of leveraging innovation to develop low-cost and more precise infrared imaging systems.

Get TOC of Infrared Imaging Market Report for more Industry Insights @ CLICK HERE NOW

Infrared Imaging Market – Segmentation

Based on technology, the infrared imaging market is segmented into:

Cooled Infrared Imaging

Uncooled Infrared Imaging

Based on application, the infrared imaging market is segmented into:

Security & Surveillance

Monitoring & Inspection

Detection

Based on wavelength, the infrared imaging market is segmented into:

Near Infrared

Shortwave Infrared

Mid-wave Infrared

Long-wave Infrared

Based on vertical, the infrared imaging market is segmented into:

Industrial

Nonindustrial

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.