According to our latest market study on “High Speed Connector Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 3,037.65 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,658.42 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.

High-speed connectors have huge potential in the 5G computing and networking market as the technology is getting used for a wide range of products, such as 5G computing and networking modems and 5G Antenna. The rising adoption of 5G in developed and developing countries is improving internet services and boosting the demand for supporting devices. Significant growth of the 5G-based devices market is increasing the demand for 5G supporting high speed connector. According to Cisco, 5G would offer 13 times higher speed than average mobile connection and help the internet service market grow. AT&T, a telecommunication brand in North America, is already offering 5G services across 21 cities in the US and would soon provide service for the whole country. Rising developments in internet services, such as 5G, 4G, VoLTE, and LTE, are creating an opportunity for the high speed connector market to grow in the coming years. The high speed connector is getting adopted in the 5G supporting smartphones, high speed RF, and wireless devices. Advanced technology offers various benefits such as enhanced performance, compact size, and assured reliability with low cost. Market players are offering advanced solutions for improved speed and performance. Companies are developing connectors specifically for 5G infrastructure. For instance, Amphenol offers SV Microwave connectors, TE Connectivity offers ERFV coax connectors, Samtec offers Precision RF Connectors, and Molex offers the 2.2-5 form-factor RF connector. Such thrive to deliver the improved connectors compatible for 5G infrastructure is creating a lucrative opportunity for the market to grow.

The Prominent/Emerging Players In The High Speed Connector Market Research Include:

SAMTEC MOLEX LLC TE Connectivity Hirose Electric Co. Ltd. Yamaichi Neoconix Fujitsu Omron IMS Connector Systems Oupin Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Rising Adoption from Developing Nations Fuels Growth of High Speed Connector Market

Strengthening communication and networking infrastructure has become necessary for each nation to improve their connectivity to the world for better economic growth and international communication activities. Hence, each country is concerned and eager toward the deployment of advanced high speed connectivity solutions such as fiber optic cables, high speed connector, and other communication aids. Moreover, high speed connector plays a major role in connectivity solutions to form stable and reliable connection for the connected systems. Significant growth in economy of developing nations is supporting the development of semiconductor sector. Additionally, rising count of domestic and international market players operating in the high speed connector market is driving the market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Yamaichi, one of the leading connector manufacturing companies expanded its presence and production capacity in Europe. The company extended the production facility to increase production with the latest Industry 4.0 technology for automated production. Similarly, in January 2018, a US-based company, Amphenol Corporation expanded its presence in Singapore and Asia by acquiring the FCI Asia Pte Ltd (FCI). Through this, the company increased its service and support for Asian end markets.

