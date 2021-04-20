According to our new market research study on “Skin Tightening Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Treatment Type, Portability, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 2,350.22 million in 2027 from US$ 1,350.40 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing cosmetic procedures and growing aging population. However, high cost of cosmetic procedures is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast years.

In terms of product type the radiofrequency segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, the laser skin tightening segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the laser-tightening segment is attributed to increasing adoption of this method owing to its extended range of advantages as lasers are considered to have multiple benefits and improve the texture and other problems on the skin such as acne, fine lines, wrinkles, and scarring. Moreover, the ease of use facilitated by these devices makes them ideal to be used by healthcare professionals across the world, which, in turn is projected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The size of the global middle class population is likely to increase from 1.8 billion in 2009 to 3.2 billion by 2020 and 4.9 billion by 2030. Moreover, by 2030, Asia would represent 66% of the global middle-class population and 59% of middle-class consumption, compared to 28% and 23%, respectively in 2009. Also, according to a 2018 report by the Pew Research Center, the middle-class population accounts for 52% of the total US population. Further, the Americans spent more than US$ 16.5 billion on Cosmetic Plastic Surgery in 2018. The NHS is spending millions of pounds from taxpayers’ money on cosmetic surgery. The NHS is balancing the bill for facelifts, nose jobs, liposuction, and breast augmentation. The number of facelifts has doubled over the past decade, while there has been a 40% rise in liposuction procedures. In 2012 and 2013, the NHS funded to carry out 1,137 facelifts costing taxpayers up to US$ 9.41 million.

The surge in disposable income, introduction of advanced technologies, and better aftercare has uplifted the count of cosmetic procedures being performed. Further, multinational corporations in the skin esthetic industry have been prominently targeting India’s huge population and growing middle class population. As per the World Economic Forum, in India, the number of households with disposable incomes of over US$ 10,000 increased twenty-folds, from 2.5 million in 1990 to ~50 million in 2015. Increasing disposable income has gifted them with the ability to afford high-cost healthcare procedures, such as skin tightening procedures.

The COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan (China) and is causing massive disruptions in global supply chains, consumer markets, and the economy as a whole. As the healthcare sector is focusing on saving life of patients suffering from COVID-19, the demand for skin tightening is reducing worldwide.

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts (Including COVID19 Impact Analysis) @: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006828/?source=themarketeagle-10408

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Skin Tightening Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The “Skin Tightening Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Skin Tightening market with detailed market segmentation by product type, pathogen type, application and end user. The Skin Tightening market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in Skin Tightening market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The top players included in this report:

Merz Pharma

Cutera Inc.

Alma Lasers

BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES S.R.L.

Pollogen

BISON MEDICAL

Cynosure

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

BTL Group

The report demonstrates a statistical survey that outlines about the competitive landscape of the Global Skin Tightening Market, that comprehends the potential risk and opportunities that merchants in the market deal with. Likewise, it incorporates business profiles of some of the significant manufacturers in the market.

With a wide-ranging market information concerning the most important components and section of the Global Skin Tightening Market that impacts the growth of the market. The report successfully helps the organizations and decision makers in addressing these difficulties knowingly to gain some massive advantages in the competitive market.

This statistical global Skin Tightening market report includes tremendous information relating to the current product and technological advancements that witnessed in the market and gives a brief on the effect of these progressions on its future advancement. The report explores and investigates the global Skin Tightening market in a certain way by demonstrating the key parts of the market that are relied on the time frame. The major development drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the market are analysed at length. In addition to this, the report presents an intensive quantitative information relating to the market’s future.

Regionally, this market has been inspected across various regions such as North America, Latin America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe on the basis of productivity and manufacturing base. Some significant key players have been profiled in this research report to get an overview and strategies carried out by them. Degree of competition has been given by analysing the global Skin Tightening market at domestic as well as a global platform. This global Skin Tightening market has been examined through industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter’s five techniques.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Buy Complete Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006828/?source=themarketeagle-10408

Major questions addressed through this global research report:

What are the demanding sectors for driving this global Skin Tightening market? Which are the major key players and competitors? What will be the market size of the global market? Which are the recent advancements in the global Skin Tightening market? What are the restraints, threats, and challenges in front of the market? What are the global opportunities in front of the market? How digital footprint helps to expand the business structure and economic outcomes?

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Skin Tightening Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Skin Tightening Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Skin Tightening Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Skin Tightening Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Skin Tightening Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defence.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]