The global pen needles market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for Pen needles was valued at USD 1,603.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,280.6 Mn by 2025.

The global pen needles market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy, and length and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard pen needles and safety pen needles. On the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into insulin therapy, GLP-1 therapy and growth hormone therapy. Based on length, the global pen needles market is segmented into 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, and 12mm.

The Global research report on the Pen Needles Market provides in-depth current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. In addition, research report offers the historic data for year 2019 and 2020 and also provides the forecast data from year 2020 to 2027 which is based on revenue (USD Million). The report consists present as well as future data for the period from 2020 to 2027, and also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR%), which is measured for regional markets and individual segment-wise. The study analyzed the market in terms of revenue (Million USD). The research report covers the detailed analysis of primary and secondary data. It also analyzes various industrial dynamics which include: drivers, restraints, current trends and opportunities impacting on market. Further, report offering the market share, leading segments, geographical analysis, major key players along with major collaborations, merger & acquisitions with their trending innovation and business policies.

BD

2. Novo Nordisk A/S

3. YPSOMED AG

4. Braun Melsungen AG

5. Owen Mumford, Ltd.

6. HTL-Strefa S.A.

7. Ultimed, Inc.

8. Terumo Corporation

9. Allison Medical, Inc.

10. Artsana S.p.A.

Current and future of Pen Needles market outlook in the developed and emerging markets The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

