The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bed and Bath Linen Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global bed and bath linen market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, distribution channels, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bed-and-bath-linen-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

One of the main factors for the rise of the bed and bath linen industry is the steady rise in online retail sales. The online retail sales of bed and bath linen have increased significantly. This is owing to the widespread use of the internet and the growing popularity of smartphones. Several factors influence the industry, including the housing market, which encourages consumers to spend more on home furnishings, technological advancements, and the resulting variety of goods in a diverse range of fibre combinations, textures, fabrics, shapes, and colours. The growing understanding of the various physical and mental advantages of good sleeping and bathing habits is one of the main reasons for increased expenditure on bath and bed textiles, which is supporting the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Bath linen contains, among other things, bath towels, hand towels, washcloths, and bathmats, while bed linen includes, among other things, bedsheets, pillowcases, and duvet covers.

Read more : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bed-and-bath-linen-market

By product type, the industry can be divided into:

Bed Linen Sheets Pillowcases Duvet Cover Other Bed Linens

Bath Linen Towel Bathrobes Other Bath Linens



The distribution channels can be segmented into:

Speciality Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Based on end use, the market can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial Hospitality and Leisure Hospital Offices Others



The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing popularity of organic and eco-friendly bed linen and bath linen goods is expected to benefit the industry. Over the forecast period, it will make a major contribution to its development Bed linen encompasses a wide range of home textiles, including bed linen, bedspreads, blankets, sofa covers, cushions, duvets, duvet covers, mattresses, mattress covers, pillows, and many other products, and it is the main segment of the home textiles industry. The development of the hospitality industry and increased investment in developing economies are two of the main drivers of the segment’s recent growth, which is expected to continue in the near future.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Welspun India Ltd, Sunvim Group Co. Ltd, Luolai Home Textile Co., Ltd., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., American Textile Company, Springs Global and William Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM). The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Europe Renewable Energy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-renewable-energy-market

Global Stainless Steel Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/stainless-steel-market

Global Soybean Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/soybean-market

Global Point of Sale Materials (PoSM) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/point-of-sale-materials-market

North America Renewable Energy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-renewable-energy-market

Global Lime Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lime-market

Latin America Renewable Energy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-renewable-energy-market

Global Heavy Mining Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/heavy-mining-equipment-market

Global Ethyl Acetate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ethyl-acetate-market

Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/enterprise-resource-planning-software-market-report

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Adam Lee, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.