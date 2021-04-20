Food delivery logistics market deals with the business of delivering food products at a desired location. Advancements in technology has led to the rapid growth of third-party ordering & delivering services. Global presence of food delivery services enables the supply of food products, which are scarce or unavailable within the specified time.

The major driving factors for the growth of the food delivery logistics market include the usage of technology to counter fraud deliveries. Moreover, growth in disposable income of consumers, increase in awareness among the service providers for the safety of the drivers of the carriers, and close tracking of the product from the time of production until the product reaches consumers fuel the market growth. Strengthening of the food safety & inventory management and setting up of global network of supply chain for quick delivery further supplement the growth of the market. In addition, growth in consumer demand for international products propels the market growth. However, seasonality of product demand and sustainability of the product under harsh conditions restrain the market growth.

The food delivery logistics market is segmented on the basis of mode of transportation, product, and geography. Based on mode of transportation, the market is categorized into seaways, airways, freight/railways, and roadways. By product, it is classified into sea food & meat products, fruits & vegetables, cereals & dairy products, and oils & beverages. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the market include Allen Lund Company, LLC (U.S.), Alliance Shippers, Inc. (U.S.), C.H Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), Deutsche Bahn AG (Germany), Schneider National, Inc.(U.S.), Bender Group (U.S.), CaseStack, Inc. (U.S.), Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (U.S.), H&M Bay, Inc. (U.S.), Hellmann Worldwide Logistics GmbH & Co. (Germany), and Henningsen Cold Storage Co. (U.S.).

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the food delivery logistics market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to showcase the financial competence of the market.

