The Europe software as a medical devices market is expected to reach US$ 24,898.07 million by 2027 from US$ 5,430.19 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the Europe software as a medical devices market is attributed to the growing adoption of wearable devices, increasing investments in connected devices & healthcare IoT, and rising emphasis on utilization of intelligent platforms to improve healthcare outcomes. However, the increased risk of data breach limits the growth of market in this region. The COVID-19 has shown a significant impact on the Europe software as a medical devices market. Factors such as increasing number of coronavirus cases and growing number of fatalities due to the virus are leading to complete shutdown of businesses across the region, leading to hampering the growth of the market.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013017/

The Europe software as a medical devices market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of IoT in healthcare. Applications for IoT in healthcare majorly includes continuous monitoring of physiological activities such as blood pressure, body temperature, pulse rate, respiratory rates and others. Furthermore, IoT is also used for continuous data collection of certain parameters of patients suffering with chronic illness to provide remote assistance. The monitoring is evolved nowadays with the installation of specific apps in the patient’s smartphone or wearable device that acts as both the sensor and tracker converting it into a medical device to perform the task saving cost of monitoring.

Global Manufacturers of Market Report Are:

Velentium LLC

Tietronix Software Inc.

S3 Connected Health

Zühlke Group

Science Group

The monitoring is evolved nowadays with the installation of specific apps in the patient’s smartphone or wearable device that acts as both the sensor and tracker converting it into a medical device to perform the task saving cost of monitoring. The above-mentioned factors are thus likely expected to account for the growth of software as medical device market in the years to come. In March 2015, Aceton introduced X-Mind Prime as an addition to their previously existing 2D and 3D panoramic device line. The compact wall-mounted system is likely to provide dental practitioners with various new operational efficiencies. The rising number of technologically advanced dental X-rays is expected to be supportive in propelling the growth of the market.

Germany is among the major countries in the software as a medical devices market in this region. The governments in the country pay for a higher amount of national healthcare spending as compared to developing countries. The government has taken active participation in the development and regularization of the digitalization in healthcare in Germany. For instance, in 2019, the German government has initiated a law ‘Digital Care Act’ to digitalize the healthcare system. This act is based on the ‘e-Health Act’ in 2016. The main objective of this new law to develop the ‘telematics infrastructure’ for healthcare services providers. Such constructive activities are likely to drive the software as a medical devices market in the country.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Europe Software as a Medical Devices market during the forecast period?

3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Europe Software as a Medical Devices market?

4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Europe Software as a Medical Devicesmarket across different regions?

5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Europe Software as a Medical Devices market?

6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Checkout Inquiry For Buying or Customization of Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013017/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]