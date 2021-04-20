The Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market in Europe is expected to grow from US$315.32 million in 2019to US$574.44 million by 2027. This represents a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the market in the region is expected to grow owing to advancements in diagnostic imaging solutions coupled with rising number of diagnostic procedures, increasing partnerships and collaborations are driving the adoption of radiology information systems are projected to drive the Europe Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market during the forecast period. Moreover, the COVID-19 has been massively hit by COVID-19 outbreak affecting many of its countries on a large scale. Italy, Germany, Spain, UK and France along with other European countries are continually witnessing rise in number of corona virus cases every day that has impacting the market owing to the use of radiological technologies for diagnostic procedures.

The UK has observed fast growth in the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market within the past few years and is expected to lead the marketinEuropeduring the forecast period.For instance, the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) is currently transitioning to digital from earlier use of hard copies in order to revamp its care delivery model. This has led to the implement of RIS in the radiology department of the hospital. The installation of RIS is likely help to provide better and efficient services to the patient. Furthermore, the government is planning to boost the Artificial intelligence in the radiology segment. The data required for deriving the algorithm from radiological pathology of all body. The data is resent with the PACS of NHS hospital in the UK.

