The key factors driving the global E-House market demand are increase in usage of mobile power houses in the utility sector and rise in number of manufacturing plants, especially in the chemical and oil & gas sector. Ease of installation, less deploy time, flexibility of voltage, self-contained solutions, and modular designs also propel the growth of the E-House market.

However, lack of technical expert for immediate assistance and high transportation and maintenance costs restrain the global E-House market growth. On-going research & development of the manufacturers to design smaller, convenient, and less maintenance E-House devices help minimize these restraints and create new opportunities in the market.

The global E-House market is segmented into product type, voltage, end-use industry, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into Mobile E-House, Semi-Mobile E-House, Fixed E-House and On-board E-House. On the basis of voltage, it is classified into low voltage and medium voltage. Based on end-use industry, the E-House market is categorized into oil & gas, mining, transportation, power generation, manufacturing plants, marine, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global E-House market are Siemens, ABB, TGOOD Global Ltd., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Electroinnova, Powell Industries, WEG Industries, Eaton Corporation, and Aktif Group of Companies.

