Disinfection Cap Market: Overview

Demand for disinfection cap is mainly driving by growing prevalence of hospital acquired infections and strict regulation for safe injection practice. Further, technological advancements coupled with rising awareness regarding safety and hygiene is anticipated to fuel the adoption rate of disinfection caps. This, in turn, will boost the disinfection cap market in the forecast period.

Disinfection caps helps to keep the needles connector clean by generating physical and chemical barrier between the connector and potential contaminants.

Earlier, disinfection caps were incorporated with luer-lock style caps and small sponges were used inside. However, in the year 2016, isopropyl alcohol impregnated sponges were integrated in the disinfection caps. It helps to prevent infections from catheters to the patients who require venous access.

Growing number of cases of hospital acquired infections due to lack of precaution and sanitation are some of the major factors contributing to growth of the global disinfection caps market.

As per a report published by the CDC, around 1 in 25 hospital, patients acquire healthcare associated infection during the stay period.

The upcoming disinfection cap market analysis report provides insight about the upcoming trends and restraining factors likely to shape growth of the market during forecast period (2019-2029). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies of the market and offers details about the capacities and competencies of these companies. The market report also focusses on the market’s competitive landscape and provided detail of the product portfolio of various companies.

Disinfection Cap Market: Notable Development

Lately, outbreak of COVID-19 has fuelled the adoption rate of the various disinfectants and sanitation products. Novel coronavirus is highly infectious and can be transmitted through touch. To contain the infection rate, government bodies and various regulatory healthcare bodies are implementing strict regulations to use disinfectants at each step while attending an infected patient.

Hence, the disinfection market is witnessing upsurge in demand for disinfection cap market.

Some of the key companies operating in the global disinfection cap market are-

3M

Merit Medical

ICU Medical

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Disinfection Cap Market: Key Trend

Besides hospital acquired infections, growing awareness regarding hygiene and sanitation has been fuelling the adoption rate of the disinfection caps. Maintaining cleanliness is important to reduce the cases of infections in clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities.

In addition, growing healthcare expenditure in, both, developed and developing countries may push the number of hospitals. This, in turn, is likely to boost demand for disinfection caps during the forecast period.

Disinfection Cap Market: Regional Analysis

Presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and growing number of surgeries performed in North America are some of the key factors driving demand for disinfectants and antiseptics in the region. Also, increasing number of healthcare workers is, in turn, boosting demand for disinfection cap.

Disinfection cap is one of the essentials required at the time of surgical procedures. It mitigates the risk of contamination and transmission of infections from patient to doctor, or vice-versa. Moreover, growing number of hospital acquired infections has been influencing demand for disinfection cap.

As a result, North America market is anticipated to witness major boost during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific region, the disinfection cap market is projected witness progressive growth rate in coming years. The growth rate is attributed to rising incidence of infections at healthcare facilities. These infections are resulting in food poisoning, typhoid fever, and cholera. Growing infection rate is influencing the demand of disinfection cap.

Further, growing awareness regarding home cleanliness among people is also likely to boost the market.

