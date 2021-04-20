The defense drone antenna market was valued at US$ 539.42 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 872.38 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The production of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) requires a substantial number of electronic components for the data recording and transmission applications as well as for avionic functions. The antennas are among the most vital electronic components of any UAV, as these antennas enable the vehicle to transmit data to and receive data from other systems, as well as the people on the ground. The antennas which are utilized on unmanned vehicles are, in general, flexible, rugged dipole, or blade antennas with omnidirectional coverage. Thus, as the demand for UAVs increases, the need for a broader range of antennas is rising for data communications systems, payloads, and command and control systems.

The List of Companies – Defense Drone Antenna Market

Alaris Holdings Ltd. Antcom Corporation Antenna Research Associates, Inc. Cobham Plc JEM Engineering MP Antenna, LTD PPM Systems Southwest Antennas, Inc. TE Connectivity Trimble Inc.

A rapidly changing modern warfare has been urging governments of various countries to allocate higher amounts toward the respective military forces. The military budget allocation enables the military forces to procure advanced technologies and equipment from national domestic or international manufacturers. On the same lines, solidier and military vehicle modernization practices are also on rise in many countries. The procurement of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is a major part of this modernization strategy. In addition, the defense ministries worldwide are investing substantial amounts in newer technologies, including contemporary UAVs or unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). Surge in orders requirement for the drones or UAVs or UASs from the defense forces signifies a substantial demand for drone antennas, which is driving the defense drone antenna market.

In terms of technology, the defense drone antenna market is segmented into linear polarized directional antenna, linear polarized omni directional antenna, circular polarized directional antenna, and circular polarized omni directional antenna. The linear polarized omni directional antenna segment led the market in 2019 with highest share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. On the other hand, the circular polarized omni directional antenna segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

