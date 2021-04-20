Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Deep Fryer Market by End User (Residential and Commercial) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.” According to the report, the global deep fryer industry generated $487.6 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $612.5 million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise of the hospitality sector and innovative product launches drive the global deep fryer market. However, presence of substitutes and risks related to acrylamide formation during deep-frying hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and untapped potential in developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6389

Leading market players

AB Electrolux

Ali Group Srl

Breville Group

Fagor Industrial

Groupe SEB

Henny Penny

Newell Brands

Taurus Group

TTK Prestige Ltd.

Welbilt, Inc.

The commercial segment to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the commercial segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total share of the global deep fryer market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position based on revenue during the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption by popularity of fast-food restaurants, also called quick-service restaurants (QSRs). However, the residential segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to its compact nature, high energy efficiency, and ease in operation.

The offline segment to dominate in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest market share with more than 88% of the global deep fryer market share in 2018, and will continue to lead throughout the forecast period. This is due to the availability of variety of products at premium prices and offering high service quality and expert guidance to buyers. However, the online segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to convenience to buyers and availability of distribution technologies that reduce overall supply chain costs.

Asia-Pacific to offer lucrative opportunities, North America to grow steadily

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in 2018, holding more than one-third of the total share of the global deep fryer market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2026.This is due to surge in automation in commercial kitchens, developing economies such as China and India, and emergence of new business models. However, North America contributed more than one-fifth of the total share in 2018, and will grow steadily.

Purchase this Report (Price 5,769 USD for single user license): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7a5b6671271a30e075dc5569108f51f2

COVID-19 Scenario

The production activities of deep fryers have been halted or reduced due lockdown restrictions imposed by governments of various countries. The disruptions in supply chain also resulted in scarcity of raw materials. Moreover, it led to imbalance of supply-demand.

As restaurants, cafes, and hotels have been closed down, the demand for deep fryers has taken a huge plunge.

Installation and maintenance activities for residential and commercial purposed have been postponed. Leading manufacturers and suppliers have issued measures to be taken for carrying out maintenance of already installed appliances.

Frying is one of the most popular process of cooking food. Deep frying cooks food faster, more even, and imparts tenderness. As a result. a large economical potential lies in development of improved and innovative deep fryers. New frying technology is evolving that includes improving oil quality, reusing oil, and process automation.

Rapid growth of the food service industry is expected to provide major impetus to the growth of the global deep fryer market. Hectic lifestyles have resulted in changing of consumers eating habits. As a result, HORECA industry have seen widespread expansion across both developing and developed regions. Some of the appetizers including but not limited to French fries, cheese fritters, onion rings, fried fish sticks, mozzarella sticks, scotch eggs, fried chicken tenders & cutlets, potato chips, fried zucchini disks, banana & pineapple fritters and doughnuts are deep fried. Wide acceptance of such appetizers has created high demand for deep fryers, especially in commercial applications. In addition, increase in experimentation & innovations in varieties of cuisines coupled with growth in the gastronomy industry augments the deep fryer market expansion in the upcoming years

Key Findings of the Study:

Asia-Pacific leads in terms of deep fryer market revenue share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Commercial segment generates highest revenue in the deep fryer market analysis.

Based on distribution channel, offline segment accounted for about 88% of the global deep fryer market share in 2018. However, the online segment is expected to witness robust growth with a CAGR of 4.4%, during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6389

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research