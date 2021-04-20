The Cottonseed Oil Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Cottonseed Oil Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Cottonseed oil is a cooking oil that is obtained from the seeds of cotton plants. Cottonseed oil an essential by-product of the cotton industry which is refined by multiple processes including alkali refining, bleaching, winterization, hydrogenation, etc. It has several health benefits and contains a high amount of vitamin E and antioxidants. Cottonseed oil finds application in end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, and others.

Top Key Players:- Matangi Cotton Industries, Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd., Oil Seeds International Ltd., FEDIOL, Asha Cotton Industries, Willmar International Ltd., Pyco Industries, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Louis Dreyfus, Bunge Limited

The key factors such as increased disposable income, changing lifestyle, increasing awareness about the health advantages of the cottonseed oil, and widening application scope of the cottonseed oil in different industries are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the key players are investing in R&D for the development of numerous cosmetic & personal care products based on plant extracts which are predicted to create lucrative opportunities for cottonseed oil market growth. However, the availability of substitutes such as grape seed, canola, or corn oil is expected to hinder the market growth.

The global cottonseed oil market is segmented into source and application. By source, the cottonseed oil market is classified into Genetically Modified (GM) Cottonseed and Non-GM Cottonseed. By application, the cottonseed oil market is classified into Food & Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery; Sauces, Salads, & Dressings; Sweet & Savory Snacks; Others), Personal Care, Others.

