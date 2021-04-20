Global Cold-pressed Juices Market: Overview

Cold-pressed juices have for the past few years have generated groundswell of consumer interest worldwide owing to purportedly higher nutrient than normally extracted juices. Normal extraction involves heat generated by rotating blades, causing a substantial loss of nutrients, concede nutritionists and dieticians. It is this proposition behind stoking consumers’ preferences for cold-pressed juices. Another compelling proposition is that cold-pressed juices are extracted using wholesome fruit or vegetable without any preservatives, artificial colors, or added sugar. The global cold-pressed juices market has been evolving rapidly from the health benefits fruits and vegetable juices have due to this extraction method. Clean-labeled products have been gathering steam in the cold-pressed juices market.

The report on the global cold-pressed juices market is a useful guide for investors, budding entrepreneurs, C-level executives, and any stakeholders to identify promising consumer trends. The insights also help new entrants and incumbent players devise the strategies to consolidate their presence in the global cold-pressed juices market.

Global Cold-pressed Juices Market: Notable Developments

Increasing popularity of cold-pressed juices for their role in cleansing body, detoxifying, and immunity building is attracting funding by health and fitness firms in cold-pressed juice brands. A number of them are eyeing acquisitions for bolstering their portfolio and foray in the cold-pressed juices market.

A recent development in point is by Cure Fit Healthcare Pvt. The India-based startup has recently announced that it has acquired the shares of a cold-pressed juices Rejoov. Though it is a new venture, the company has been focusing on acquisitions to bolster its portfolio in the regional cold-pressed juices market. This is likely to change the competitive dynamics in India, where go-to fruits and vegetable juices have gathered substantial traction in the health and fitness industry.

Emergence of new business models in parts of developed regions is creating new avenues in the global cold-pressed juices market. Cultivate Good Food, an eatery in Hawaii, has adopted farm-to-fork-style business model for making cold-pressed juices a healthier option. Such initiatives, albeit in small scale, bodes well for the cold-pressed juices market.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global cold-pressed juices market include –

Suja Life, LLC

Starbucks Coffee Company

PepsiCo

MOJU LTD

Hain Celestial

Global Cold-pressed Juices Market: Key Growth Dynamics

The growing inclination of consumers toward extraction methods that retain the essential vitamins and minerals is a key factor underpinning the steady evolution of the global cold-pressed juices market. Growing availability of cold-pressed juice brands for grocery stores and health stores is a key factor bolstering the expansion of the cold-pressed juices market.

Increasing popularity of clean-labeled cold-presses juices have created new avenues in developing markets. Several juice manufacturers tapping into new potential have started leveraging the attractiveness of cold-pressed juices to gain a competitive edge in the cold-pressed juices market.

Consumers in developing and developed regions are adopting healthier nutrition options, which is a crucial factor boosting the cold-pressed juices market. They are thus increasingly demanding juices with loads of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This has led to an extensive demand for cold-pressed juices made of vegetables.

Global Cold-pressed Juices Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regions in the global cold-pressed juices market could be Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North America. Of these, North America has shown vast potential, propelled by rising demand for more nutritious beverages. Increasing awareness about clean labelling for beverages in the regional population is also bolstering revenues. On the other hand, Asia Pacific in recent years has shown vast propensity of growth in the global cold-pressed juices market.

