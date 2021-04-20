Boxcar scars are a type of acne scars which look like round, oval depression. As the scars are of different types, for example, based on redness, depth or location, its treatment also varies. Microdermabrasion, Dermabrasion, Fillers, Chemical Peels, Laser Therapy, Microneedling, Punch Excision, and Subcision, are some of the treatments required for treating boxcar scars. As these scars can’t go away of their own, People considering the treatment is growing.

Growing Preference for Micro needling and Ablative Lasers

The ablative lasers are considered as the gold standard for treating acne scars, patients have witnessed a 75% improvement in atrophic acne scars at 18 months after this high energy carbon dioxide laser treatment. The technique when used on dark skinned people showed good to excellent results in 74%, however hyper pigmentation was witnessed among 29% of patients. Due to its long time recovery process and various side effects, the ablative lasers have become less popular.

Of late, microneedling is gaining momentum as they provide the best cosmetic outcomes. Due to its collagen inducing effect, the encouraging results prove that microneedling is an effective and inexpensive method for dealing with boxcar scars. It takes very less time for recovering, a study found that only after 3 treatments, patients can visibly see the positive effect in their scarring and is relatively risk free. Microneedling can be performed with a dermaroller or a microneedling pen. Microneedling involves puncturing the skin multiple times using needles, a tattoo gun or roller. When microneedling is combined with platelet rich plasma or glycolic acid peels, improvement in acne scar improved up to 62%.

Emerging Technologies Can Boost Adoption of Boxcar Scar Treatment

Researchers and scientists are always on the motion of developing and introducing new and more effective treatments for replacing the traditional therapies. For instance, a latest technology for the treatment of scarring is laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI). LSCI helps in detecting the backscatter which eventually detects the blood flow by illuminating the tissue with its coherent laser light. The technique is relevant for scarring because the healing process of scarring requires adequate tissue perfusion. LSCI can also be used to treat patients with burn wounds as it detects the severity of partial thickness in wounds.

Complications in Laser Therapy

Side effects due to laser therapy such as burns, dyspigmentation and infection may happen after the laser treatment. Laser treatment has a risk of overheating the tissue through excessive heat generation or by a failure of the cooling techniques. The risk of burns is higher for lasers that use a continuous beam. Risk of dyspigmentation is higher in dark skinned or tan individuals. Due to such side effects, the treatment by laser may go back scale. However, latest innovations in the sector may help in mitigating the issue.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the market include Merz, Inc., Cerave, Lumenis, Enaltus LLC, Scarsheal, Inc., CCA Industries, Proactiv Company, Cynosure, Inc., PCA Skin, Solta Medical, Smith and Nephew plc, Scarheal, Inc., NewMedical Technology, Inc., Bausch Health, Suneva Medical, Inc., Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., etc.

Latest development by doi.org shows 755nm picosecond Alexandrite laser has been effective in patients with acne scars. In the split face study, people were treated with laser in half of their face and that half showed effective improvement results in Post inflammatory erythema and acne scars. Patients stated that treatment was tolerable, with only mild erythema discovered as a side effect.

A study reported in the Journal of cosmetic dermatology in February 2020 by Darrow Stem Cell Institute demonstrated that platelet rich plasma shows better response, fewer side effects, and shorter downtime as compared to combined subcision and PRP. The experiment was performed on 45 patients with atrophic acne scars by dividing the group into 3 and giving intradermal injection to first group, chemical reconstruction of skin scars was performed on second group and combined skin needling and PRP was performed on the third group. The third group witness significant improvement without any major side effect thus, reaching to the conclusion that PRP is beneficial for acne scars.

PICOCARE 450 is a US FDA approved machine developed by WonTech for laser skin care treatment. The innovative machine is responsible for treating all skin types, show faster visible results in less sitting. The technology targets only the pigment to be removed and is suitable for treating chickenpox scars, ice pink scars, boxcar scars, acne scars, etc.

Regional Outlook

According to WHO, scars affect almost 80-90% of teenagers in the western world. As per the study by National Library of Medicine, boxcar scars are prevalent and is almost in 54% population as post acne scar. Thus, rising incidences of burn cases and also increasing prevalence of boxcar scar cases is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. According to the survey by Harris Poll around 10 million patients who have had dermal filler have experienced filler treatment a good option, thus, its demand is also one of the factor for the boost of boxcar scar market.

Asia Pacific is also leading market for the boxcar scar treatment. Due to increased incidences of burns in India having a record of 70lakh burn injury cases every year, the adoption of treatment is also expected to surge. Rising awareness about the treatment of scars is yet another factor boosting the growth. Japan in Asian region is an ideal market due to availability of various treatment options owing to the increase in health care expenditure.

UK is a major contributor to the European market. According to British Association of Plastic, rising number of plastic surgery units in UK is fuelling the adoption of large number of incidences. Microneedling as a treatment is escalating in Europe owing to its benefits for skin tightening, better skin texture, scar reduction, improved skin tone, etc. Moreover, growing adoption of anti-ageing procedures, and awareness regarding the treatments is escalating the market further.

Segmentation

By Treatment Type

Microneedling

Dermabrasion

Fillers

Chemical Peels

Laser Therapy

Others

By Laser Product

Carbon dioxide laser

Pulse dyed laser

By End-user

Hospitals

Private Clinics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered

