Automated CPR Devices Market: Overview

The inclining cases of sudden cardiac arrests across the globe may serve as growth generators for the automated CPR devices market across the forecast period of 2019-2029. A CPR device is used for chest compression. These devices help to deliver consistent and high-frequency compressions across the cardiac arrest phase. These devices are more efficient than manual CPR devices in terms of performance. Therefore, the efficacy factor may turn out to be the trump card of growth for the automated CPR devices market.

This automated CPR devices market report analyzes diverse factors influencing the growth rate. Some major parameters such as key trends, competitive landscape, and the regional outlook of the automated CPR devices market have been thoroughly studied and covered in this report. Market stakeholders can greatly benefit from this deeply scrutinized report on the automated CPR devices market. Furthermore, this report also sees the automated CPR devices market through the lens of the COVID-19 outbreak, thus giving a complete idea of the present market scenario.

Automated CPR Devices Market: Competitive Scenario

The automated CPR devices market is fragmented with numerous players in competition for acquiring the top place. The development of high-quality automated CPR devices that provide good compression on the chest is always on the cards of the manufacturers in the automated CPR devices market. The addition of latest technologies like cloud and WiFi connectivity is also being implemented by key players to attract a large consumer base.

Mergers and acquisitions account for a good growth percentage. Research and development activities are always in full swing for discovering new techniques and mechanisms. This aspect ensures maximum convenience and efficiency for the consumer while operating the automated CPR devices. Some well-entrenched players in the automated CPR devices market are Zhuhai Kindway Medical Science & Technology Pvt. Ltd, Medtronic Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, and CPR Medical Devices Inc.

Automated CPR Devices Market: Growth Factors

The purchase of automated CPR devices by government agencies may bring good growth opportunities for the automated CPR devices market. For instance, the New Richmond Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department purchased automated CPR devices as a ‘standard of care’ while treating victims of sudden cardiac arrest. These devices prove to be of great benefit for reducing the stress on the staff while handling emergency cardiac arrest situations.

Quick FDA approvals are also gaining considerable momentum across the automated CPR devices market. The FDA recently granted premarket approval for Philips HeartStart FR3 and HeartStart FRx devices that includes CPR guidance and are used for tackling cardiac arrest situations at public places. Ambulances are also inculcating automated CPR devices to help patients in emergencies. For instance, Nassau County ambulances recently got equipped with cutting-edge automated CPR devices that can be used in the vehicle when the patient suffers cardiac arrest. This device can give temporary support to cardiac arrest patients while the ambulance reaches the hospital. Such developments bring great growth opportunities for the automated CPR devices market.

Automated CPR Devices Market: Geographical Landscape

The automated CPR devices market is spread across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America may record prominent growth across the forecast period for the automated CPR devices market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 9 in 10 people who have a cardiac arrest outside the hospital die. These statistics gather steam for the use of automated CPR devices, eventually bringing good growth. Europe may also record substantial growth due to the introduction of new technologies. Asia Pacific may emerge as the fastest-growing region due to the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases.

