Snoring is one of the most prevalent disorder across the globe. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association over 22 Mn suffer from mild to severe sleep apnea in the U.S. Treatment of snoring involves the use of anti-snoring devices or surgical treatment based on the severity of the disorder. Rising awareness about sleep disorders is favoring the increasing adoption of anti-snoring devices such as nasal device and mandibular advancement devices (MAD), which will propel the growth of the anti-snoring devices market. The past decade has witnessed a rise in number of anti-snoring product launches. Advancements such as development of injection snoreplasty and associated products will support the growth of the anti-snoring devices market.

Anti-snoring devices market: Drivers and Restraint

Rising prevalence of sleep disorders such as sleep apnea is expected to be the primary driving factor for the growth of anti-snoring devices market. Rise in awareness is a key factor that will increase the adoption of anti-snoring devices. Rapid advancements in technology will also support the growth of the market. The minimally invasive nature of these devices offer significant adoption opportunities and growth of the market.

Lack of awareness in many countries regarding snoring and its solutions may restrict the growth of the anti-snoring devices market. Recent trends indicate a shift towards personalized medicine, the anti-snoring device market is also witnessing similar shift in technology. However, high cost of the custom made devices such as chin strips and vestibular shield may restrict the growth of the anti-snoring device market.

Anti-snoring devices Market: Segmentation

The anti-snoring devices market is classified on the basis of product type, by type of snoring disorder, end user and geographic region.

By product:

Nasal Dilator / Nasal Strip

Nasal Rinse / Neti Pot

Mouthpieces / Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD)

Positional Therapy Products Anti-snoring backpacks Anti-snore sleep belts Anti-snore pillows

Mouth Guard

CPAP-Therapy Products

EPAP-Therapy Products

Neuro-stimulating Devices

Implants

By Type of Snoring Disorder:

Nasal Snoring Disorder

Tongue Snoring Disorder

Mouth Snoring Disorder

Throat Snoring Disorder/Apnea



By end-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical center

Sleep Clinics

homecare setting

Anti-snoring Devices market: Overview

Nasal dilators, mouth guards and MAD devices are the most common types of devices preferred by patients due to the low cost of products. Such products are also available over the counter thus not requiring a prescription. However, sever snoring conditions require patients to use more advanced products such as CPAP-Therapy Products and EPAP-Therapy Products. Choice of products predominantly depends on the type of snoring disorder. Home care settings is expected to witness the maximum adoption of anti-snoring devices.

Anti-snoring Devices market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global anti-snoring devices market due to high awareness regarding sleep disorders, increasing number of sleep clinics, rise in diagnosis and treatment of snoring. Europe market for anti-snoring devices is expected to be the second most lucrative market owing to the advancement in technology and increasing prevalence of sleep apnea. Asia Pacific market for anti-snoring devices is expected to grow at a rapid pace, primarily due to the increasing patient pool and slow increase in awareness about snoring solutions.

Anti-snoring Devices market: Key Players

The anti-snoring devices market is a highly fragmented market that includes a number of small players. Some of the key Players for anti-snoring devices market include Ortho Organizers, Inc., Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Oscimed SA, ImThera Medical, Medtronic plc, Philips Healthcare, Sleeping Well LLC, Somnomed Limited, Tomed Dr. Toussaint Gmbh and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.. Most manufacturers are focused on development of new and innovative products to increase their market share. These companies are also focused towards building a strong distribution network through partnership to increase their geographical presence.

Anti-snoring devices market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, product type, and industry. The research report on the anti-snoring devices market provides facts, thoughtful insight and market-validated data.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

