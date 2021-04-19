The US industries continue to expand their business units across the nation’s borders. This is majorly attributed to the fact that the US government supports the well-established and emerging companies or the SMEs to expand their businesses. The strong financial support from the government enables SMEs and emerging companies to grow their businesses by expanding and incorporating newer and robust technologies such as establishing video conference set up at the new workspace. Thus, with continuous financial support from the government, the demand for video conferencing solutions is expected to rise.

Competitive Landscape: Adobe Systems Inc., Zoom Video Communication, Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC, Huawei Technologies, Ltd., Lifesize Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Polycom Inc., and ZTE Corporation

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Video Conferencing Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The stupendous growth of global industrialization is majorly attributed to large enterprises. However, the small scale and medium scale enterprises also play a critical role in driving industrialization. The developed and developing countries have been continuously witnessing an increase in the number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) over the past couple of years. As the SMEs across the globe are establishing multiple offices to enhance the productivity and profit year-on-year,the deployment of video conferencing tools is surging rapidly among the SMEs, with an objective to interact with remotely or disparately located teams. The rising demand for virtual video meeting solutions is boosting the growth of the video conferencing market.

