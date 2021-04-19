Global Vacuum Mixing Devices Market: Overview

It is of utmost importance for bone cement to have minimum porosity and maximum fatigue strength. And, vacuum mixing devices play vital role in achieving these by reducing pores – both micro and macro. Quality bone cement is an important contributor to long-term joint replacement survival. It also defines the quality of outcomes of orthopaedic procedures.

The clinical benefits associated with the use of these mixers will lead to the global vacuum mixing devices market charting a steady CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), creating a decent market value for itself. It will see efficiency enabling equipment generate more demand, boosting market growth.

Global Vacuum Mixing Devices Market: Notable Developments

2018: Zimmer Biomet, a name to reckon with in musculoskeletal healthcare, partnered with Apple to enhance patient experience for two kind of surgeries. These are knee replacement and hip replacement. The partnership gave a boost to Zimmer’s app, Mymobility. The app uses apple watch to enable interaction between patients and physicians and care takers. This highlights the significance of strategic collaborations in keeping a firm grasp on market

The global vacuum mixing devices market is fairly fragmented. The biggest players are Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet. Other prominent names include Johnson and Johnson, Morita, MDM Medical, DJO Global, Malcom, and Summit Medical Group. Both have a strong portfolio and a significant geographic presence. To be ahead of competitors, players will have to keep a keen eye on market changes and adapt quickly to any calls for change.

Global Vacuum Mixing Devices Market: Key Trends and Drivers

A rise in demand for vacuum mixing devices market is set to mark the forecast period. A couple of reasons will act as factors for the development. Find major trends below.

There is a marked shift from demand for bench top vacuum mixing devices to the portable variants due to increased convenience. Compact size is in tune with demands to occupy minimum lab equipment space. Other changes taking place include efforts towards launching a reusable variant. Efforts are also directed towards upgrading products to provide high performance with varying viscosity of samples.

There is a significant increase in orthopaedic, dental and trauma related surgeries, mainly owing to rise in disposable income and healthcare support from governments. Besides, as stated above, there is an increase in geriatric population worldwide. By 2050, one in six people in the world would be 65 or above. Moreover, 600000+ knee replacement surgeries happen in United States every year. On the other hand, dental treatment is nearing 5% of health expenses in developed countries. Also, this constitutes 20% of out-of-pocket health expenses. All these factors are expected to propel the global vacuum mixing devices market.

Global Vacuum Mixing Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The North American region will dominate the global vacuum mixing devices market in the period 2018-2028. This is attributable to a shift towards value-based healthcare landscape. To explain it better – the region not only has a robust healthcare infrastructure but also heavy investments flowing in towards development of advanced lab essentials. Besides, a marked increase in geriatric population is predicted. As per United States Census Report 2018, there will be 78 million people in the age bracket of 6 years and over. And, vacuum mixing is therefore gaining greater importance in orthopaedic treatment. Therefore, the region will show impressive performance in the forecast period.

