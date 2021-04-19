Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market: Overview

Cocoa present in real chocolate helps in regulation of many bodily functions. Studies conducted by prominent research bodies also prove that consumption of real chocolate mitigates the risk of heart disease. Also, it improves blood flow to the skin which further helps in protecting skin from any damage caused by harmful sun rays.

On the other hand, compound chocolate mostly finds use for the palate. It is widely used in confectionary due to its cheaper price, to mimic as authentic chocolate flavor. It also helps to provide artisanal effect to desserts.

Registering aforementioned facts, it is implied that real and compound chocolate market is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the forthcoming years.

The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the real and compound market over the forecast period. The report covers each and every key aspect pertinent to the market, including market segmentation, dynamics and competitive scenario. The assessment of real and compound market presented herein could serve as a valuable guide for both existing market participation, and ones seeking entry in the market.

Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market: Competitive Landscape and Notable Developments

The global real and compound chocolate market features a fragmented landscape due to presence of large number of players at both regional and global space. However, companies such as The Hershey Co. (U.S.), Ferrero SPA (Italy), Beryl’s Chocolate & Confectionery Sdn. Bhd (Malaysia), PURATOS Group NV (Belgium), Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland), Alpezzi Chocolate (Mexico), Lindt & Sprüngli SpA (Italy) have an entrenched market presence because of the quality of chocolates offered by them.

Key international players such as Modelez International, Mars Inc., and Nestle S.A. S.A. are registering sentiment to introduce affordable chocolate products. Such pursuits can drive the global real and compound chocolate market in emerging economies. Hence, they are trying to expand economical chocolate product range. These kind of chocolate products are easy to process and display high popularity. Above all, high affordability of this range of chocolate product will pave the way for commercialization of the product.

Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market: Key Trends

Real as well as compound chocolates have now become key ingredient in several food products such as beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, confectionary and bakery. Both real and compound chocolates are used in these food products, hence, spurring growth of real and compound chocolate market.

Lately, the trend of chocolate confectionary has increased when compared to that of sugar and gum confectionaries across all the regions.

Meanwhile, the expanding demand for chocolate confectionaries is leading to increasing sales of real and compound chocolate used in the manufacture of these products; thereby, driving the market of the real as well as compound market.

Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market: Regional Trends

Europe holds the majority market share in both real and compound market; followed by North America. The vital force driving their dominance is the presence of significant cocoa processing units in these regions. Also, people of North America are inclined towards consuming real chocolates because of the health benefits offered by the same.

In U.S., the sales of real chocolate is increasing because of demand of high-end premium chocolate products such as cocoa butter and cocoa liquor. Post-processed chocolate is in demand due to its artisanal application.

In Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa, the emerging confectionary sector is driving the growth of compound chocolate market.

