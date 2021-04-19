The global drug-eluting balloon market accounted to US$ 516.65 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 1,870.60 Mn by 2027.

The global drug-eluting balloon market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user. The market based on product type segment is classified as coronary drug-eluting balloons, peripheral drug-eluting balloons, and other product types. Based on the end-user the market is segmented as hospitals, Cath labs & cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The key factors accounting for the growth of the drug-eluting balloon market include a significant increase in vascular disease incidences, growing product innovations, and rising geriatric population. Whereas, the market is expected to have slow growth due to the high cost of procedures and products and stringent regulations for approval during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Concept Medical Inc.

Opto Circuits (India) Limited (Eurocor Tech GmbH)

Terumo Corporation

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Innvolution Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Medtronic plc

BD

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Drug-Eluting Balloon from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Drug-Eluting Balloon by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Drug-Eluting Balloon in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Drug-Eluting Balloon Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

