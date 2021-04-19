Aircraft engine monitoring systems collect data in real time from the aircraft fleet and makes it available to ground operations. Various sensors are installed at various damage hotspot locations throughout the aircraft structure/engine, which provide early detection of anomaly (or initiation of crack/fatigue). Thus, necessary preventive measures can be implemented on-time, which reduces the chances of critical damage and major system failure. However, the reliability and durability of damage detection techniques/ sensors acts as a barrier for the growth of global commercial aircraft engine monitoring systems market.

Increasing demand for efficient aircraft models and Low maintenance cost with the help of advanced monitoring solutions are some of the major factors driving the growth of the flight engine monitoring system market. Moreover, increasing use of engine condition monitoring (ECM) by airlines and real-time information for enhanced engine management of aircraft is anticipated to boost the growth of the flight engine monitoring system market.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. AFI KLM EandM

2. AMETEK Inc.

3. CAMP Systems Inc.

4. Condition Monitoring Group Ltd.

5. IHI Corp.

6. Latitude Technologies Corp.

7. Meggitt Plc

8. MTU Aero Engines AG

9. Raytheon Technologies Corp.

10. Safran SA

Global Flight Engine Monitoring System Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Flight Engine Monitoring System Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

