Electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) are the combination of wiring devices and wires which are fixed in any area of the aircraft for the purpose of conveying electrical energy, including various types of signals and data between one or more intended termination points. The electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) is mandated by the various aviation regulatory authorities across the world, such as the Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR), Joint Aviation Authorities (JAA), and others for all transport category aircraft. This in turn, is also expected to increase demand for the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) during the forecast period.

Rising new aircraft deliveries across the world and growing demand of lightweight wiring in aircraft is driving the growth of the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market. However, the high cost of setup and maintenance may restrain the growth of the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market. Furthermore, increasing collaborations between prominent aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and EWIS providers is anticipated to create market opportunities for the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market during the forecast period.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) Market Research include:

1. Akka Technologies

2. Amphenol Corporation

3. Co-Operative Industries Aerospace and Defense

4. Ducommun Incorporated

5. GKN Aerospace Services Limited

6. InterConnect Wiring

7. Latécoère Group

8. Radiall

9. Safran

10. TE Connectivity

