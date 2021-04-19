MARKET INTRODUCTION

Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) is a light yellow crystalline solid. The primary application of 4,4′-MDI is the production of rigid polyurethane. These rigid polyurethane foams are good thermal insulators and used in nearly all freezers and refrigerators worldwide and buildings. Methylene diphenyl isocyanate (MDI) is a chemical used primarily to manufacture polyurethane foam used in various products and industrial applications. MDI is a dangerous threat if inhaled; the chemical is highly regulated in the workplace.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising demand for chemical industry. Moreover, the technological advancement provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market. However, volatile prices is projected to hamper the overall growth of the diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market with detailed market segmentation product, application, and geography. The global diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the global diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market is divided into guaranteed reagent, analytical reagent, and chemically pure. On the basis of application, the global diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market is divided into construction, insulation, refrigeration, and packaging.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market pl ayers from diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

Bayer Material Science

Du Pont de Nemours and Company

Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Others

