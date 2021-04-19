MARKET INTRODUCTION

Dichloroethane is a colorless liquid and has a chloroform-like odor. The chemical formula for dichloroethane is C2H4Cl2, and its molecular weight is 98.96 g/mol. It is also known as ethylene dichloride (EDC). Dichloroethane is a chlorinated hydrocarbon, usually utilized to produce vinyl chloride monomer, the primary precursor of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Dichloroethane is toxic, highly flammable, and carcinogenic. The product can be easily recycled and reused in the same facility for future use. The dichloroethane market highly depends on the polyvinyl chloride market and construction industry.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The substantial growth of agrochemicals, chemical intermediate, and others in the emerging economies is boosting the demand for the dichloroethane market. Besides, there is an escalating demand for PVC products in the developing construction industry. PVC is exploited in a broad range of industries, such as chemical, automotive, food processing, and construction. The increasing consumption of polyvinyl chloride from these industries is thereby fueling the demand for dichloroethane. It is also employed as a raw material for the production of ethyleneamines, tri- and tetrachloroethylene. Some other applications of dichloroethane include the production of adhesives and synthetic fibers.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Dichloroethane Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the dichloroethane market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global dichloroethane market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading dichloroethane market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global dichloroethane market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, dichloroethane market is classified into 1,1 dichloroethane and 1,2 dichloroethane. On the basis of application, market is segmented into chemical intermediate, agrochemicals, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global dichloroethane market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The dichloroethane market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the dichloroethane market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the dichloroethane market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the dichloroethane market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from dichloroethane market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for organic shrimps in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the dichloroethane market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the dichloroethane market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Dow Inc.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

JIGCHEM UNIVERSAL

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Olin Corporation

RIDHDHI SIDHDHI CHEMICALS

SABIC

Tosoh Corporation

Vynova Group

Westlake Chemical Corporation

