MARKET INTRODUCTION

Dichloroethane or ethylene dichloride (EDC) is a colorless liquid with a chloroform-like odor. Dichloroethane is a chlorinated hydrocarbon, commonly used to produce vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride’s primary precursor (PVC). Dichloroethane is highly flammable, toxic, and carcinogenic. Dichloroethane can be easily recycled and reused in the same facility for further use. The dichloroethane market firmly depends on the PVC market and construction industry.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The dichloroethane (EDC) market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising demand for chemical industry. Moreover, technological advancement provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the dichloroethane (EDC) market. However, volatile prices is projected to hamper the overall growth of the dichloroethane (EDC) market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the dichloroethane (EDC) market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global dichloroethane (EDC) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading dichloroethane (EDC) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global dichloroethane (EDC) market is segmented on the basis of raw material and application. On the basis of raw material, the global dichloroethane (EDC) market is divided into ethylene and others. On the basis of application, the global dichloroethane (EDC) market is divided into vinyl chloride monomer, tetraethylenepentamine and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global dichloroethane (EDC) market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The dichloroethane (EDC) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the dichloroethane (EDC) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the dichloroethane (EDC) market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the dichloroethane (EDC) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from dichloroethane (EDC) market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for dichloroethane (EDC) in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the dichloroethane (EDC) market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the dichloroethane (EDC) market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Dow Chemical Co.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

INEOS

Occidental Chemical Corp

Oxy

Rudong zhongyi chemical co. ltd.

SolVin

Others

