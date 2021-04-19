Deflectable Catheters Market: Snapshot

Steerability and deflection are crucial parameters for catheters to be used in introducing guidewires and other devices in difficult-to-navigate human anatomy, underpinning the evolution of the deflectable catheters market. Advances in designs have been used by medical device manufacturers to precisely control the catheter tip. Need for new pacing techniques have enabled them to regulate torque transmission and kink resistance. Their adoption has boosted the utilization of deflectable guiding catheters in endoscopy, imaging, and tissue ablation applications in the health care industry. Modern deflectable catheters also come with multiple deflection zones to impart sophistication.

The global deflectable catheters market will likely witness manufacturers focusing on developing cost-effective products, especially for untapped markets. An analysis of the prevailing dynamic is discussed at length in a study on the global deflectable catheters market. The assessment of the evolutionary dynamics of the market will also take a closer look at new approaches that will gain traction among manufacturers.

Deflectable Catheters Market: Notable Developments

Over the past few years, original equipment manufacturers have focused on unveiling commercialization-ready, customizable deflectable catheter handle technologies, opening new avenues in the deflectable catheters market. The following development is a case in point.

Freudenberg Medical, a globally prominent developer of innovative medical devices, including catheter-based devices, has announced in September 2018 that it has launched a commercialization-ready deflectable catheter handle platform. This platform can be integrated with range of endovascular devices, notably mitral valve delivery systems. Such trend toward customization accelerates time-to-market, especially in transcatheter valve and endovascular space.

Developments in the global deflectable catheters market seemingly act as key enabler for expanding cardiac care portfolio, since new pacing techniques have come to the fore. A few of the recent product approvals in developed markets reiterate this fact.

Medtronic plc., a key player in the deflectable catheters market, has in 2019 bagged the FDA clearance for its deflectable catheter system–SelectSite C304-HIS. The system is witnessing demand in cardiac care for placing the pacing lead near bundle of His, mainly due to its better manoeuvrability. Growing demand for advanced deflectable catheters in His-bundle pacing is boosting the market.

Some of the medical devices companies vying for prominent shares in the deflectable catheters market are CathRx Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Biomerics LLC, and Teleflex Incorporated.

Deflectable Catheters Market: Growth Dynamics

Use of New Materials Paves Way to Advanced Design Considerations

New methods of navigation of deflectable catheters are garnering attention across implant applications, notably in structural heart implant delivery systems. Particularly, specialized medical device manufacturers in the deflectable catheters market are incorporation novel shaft and reinforcement materials to improve the deflectable functionality in stent delivery systems and steerable balloon system applications. A case in point is the use of materials such as nitinol and Kevlar. This is helping them meet the unmet need for therapeutic interventional MRI procedures. This aside, application of laser techniques is fast expanding the potential of the deflectable catheters market in general as well as ultrasound imaging.

Expanding Area of Interventional Cardiovascular Care Boosts Deflectable Catheters Development

Growing incidence of cardiovascular interventional procedures especially in developed markets of North America and Europe has bolstered product development avenues in the deflectable catheters market. The healthcare industry has helped augment the potential of deflectable catheters in MRI visualization strategies for complex geometry requirements.

Unceasing need for improving the outcome of ablation techniques in managing cardiovascular techniques is boosting the market. Medical devices companies looking for advance design option for vascular access applications are emphasizing on expanding their portfolio of finished devices in electrophysiology, structural heart, and vascular applications.

Deflectable Catheters Market: Regional Analysis

Among the various regions, North America and Europe have already witnessed the vast scope of commercialization over the past few years. Revenues in the global deflectable catheters market are likely to rise on the back of favorable reimbursement scenarios in these regions. In recent years, medical devices in the deflectable catheters market are focusing more on emerging avenues in Asia Pacific. Growing demand for minimally invasive therapies for coronary interventions and diagnostic imaging in emerging economies of Asia Pacific are creating abundant sources of revenues for global players.

